Vacation mode just means mentally checking out days before you do physically. Bags are packed, tickets printed, and everything is ready. But while you're dreaming about beaches or mountains, don't forget to prep your kitchen. Returning to spoiled food, rotten smells, or even pests just puts us back into pre-vacation mode. Kitchens are busy yet aromatic spaces, and a little bit of planning can help us in the long run. If you are planning to go on a vacation, wait till you read this. Here are some basic preps you should do before you leave for your holiday, so you return to a fresh and peaceful kitchen.





Also Read:7 Kitchen Essentials You Must Replace From Time To Time

Here Are 5 Kitchen Tasks To Do Before Leaving For Vacation

1. Clear Out The Fridge

Your fridge can become a nuisance if ignore before leaving for a vacation. Analyse each shelf an remove anything that might rot, spill or spoil like chopped fruits, dairy products, cooked sabzis or last night's leftovers. Check expiry dates and throw away anything that looks questionable. Wipe any spills or leaks, especially in the vegetable drawer. Before leaving, leave a small open container of baking soda inside the fridge to absorb any extra smells.

2. Organise Your Pantry

We often forget the pantry but it is a hotspot for pests if not checked properly. Open packs of rice, atta, or snacks can attract ants and cockroaches. Put the open items into airtight containers a clip bags tightly. Throw away anything that's stale, infested, or close to expiry. Clean crumbs and spills that might be settled in the corner. Plus, this is a great time to note what needs to be restocked in your pantry!

3. Unplug Small Appliances

It's always a good idea to unplug all non-essential kitchen gadgets before leaving, even if they're switched off. This includes all the appliances like mixers, toasters, blenders and air fryers. This simple thing prevents any risk of electrical short circuits and also saves power. Plus, if there's a power outage when you're gone, your appliances and gadgets remain safe, and you'll return to an organised space when you return.

4. Take Out The Trash

Leaving even a half-full dustbin behind can invite a lot of trouble. Kitchen leftovers to used tea bags, trash can decompose and stink up the house in no time, especially in summer and monsoon. Empty out all dustbins, including those under the sink. Give them a quick wash if needed and put them in a fresh garbage bag.





Also Read:13 Smart Ways To Organise And Tidy Up Your Kitchen

5. Clean The Sink

A clean sink is the best thing to have. Wash any leftover dishes, even that one cup of tea that you thought you'd do later. Rinse out the sink properly with hot water and lemon juice to keep it smelling fresh. Wipe your countertops, especially areas near the stove and microwave. Remove all the crumbs, oil spills or masala stains that may attract pests.