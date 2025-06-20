Chilled barf golas, bubbly shikanjis and creamy cool dahi chaats are some of our favourite desi snacks to beat the heat. Not only are these items refreshing and cooling but also revive the nostalgia of the good old days of childhood and carefree snacking. If you live in Delhi, are here for work, or simply visiting as a tourist, don't forget to enjoy these classic summer snacks - starting with dahi chaats. These plates are flavour bombs - with smooth dahi, sweet imli chutney, refreshing pudina chutney, crunchy pomegranate pearls and a sprinkle of chaat masala - all tied together with a star ingredient. Sounds tempting, right? Wait no more and enjoy some tasty dahi chaat today. You can make it at home, head to your favourite chaat shop or order online using a food delivery app.

Here Are 5 Delicious Dahi Chaats To Beat The Heat:

1. Dahi Bhalla

Soft, creamy and loaded with flavour, you cannot go wrong with this Delhi street food classic. The star ingredient in Dahi Bhalla is the fluffy bhallas made of urad dal, which are then soaked in chilled yoghurt, topped with sweet and tangy chutneys, jeera powder, lal mirch, and a generous sprinkling of sev or pomegranate. Click here for the recipe.

2. Papdi Chaat

If you like a crunchy, dahi-based chaat, you will love papdi chaat. To make this chaat, crispy, fried papdis are layered with chilled yoghurt, soft potatoes, chutneys and spices. Some people also like to crush some extra papdis on top for extra crispiness. Here is the complete recipe.

3. Bharwa Golgappe

If you love golgappe, you will also enjoy this dahi-version called Bharwa Golgappe. Here the tangy water is replaced with a filling of chilled yoghurt, mashed potatoes or chana, chutneys and spices. You have to pop the entire golgappa at once and enjoy the burst of flavours in your mouth. Learn how to make these at home.

In a rush? Can't cook? Order from

4. Dahi Aloo Tikki Chaat

We all love aloo tikki but is it not too hot for summer? No worries, just douse the crispy potato tikki in chilled yoghurt, along with the classic tamarind and mint chutneys. The contrast of hot and cold, crispy and creamy, is what makes this chaat irresistible. Add some chopped onions and pomegranate for extra crunch. You can prepare this at home or if you do not feel like frying tikkis in the hot weather, simply order online and enjoy.

5. Palak Patta Chaat

You cannot stop yourself while enjoying this irresistible chaat, prepared with batter-fried spinach leaves that are topped with curd, chutneys, spices and boondi. Light yet satisfying, it's a crunchy and cooling treat you must try. See the recipe here.





So the next time you're troubled by Delhi's heat, go beat it by treating yourself to one (or all) of these drool-worthy dahi chaats.





Disclosure: This article may contain links to third-party websites or resources. However, this does not affect the integrity of the content, and all recommendations and views are based on our independent research and judgment.