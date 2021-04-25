People across the world are adopting the Ketogenic diet due to its weight loss abilities. This high-fat, low-carb diet, while effective in helping shed those extra pounds, is considered quite tough to get used to. This is because the diet only allows you to consume very few carbohydrates -- less than 50 grams -- per day. Due to this, the body is forced to burn fats for energy, leading to the production of Ketones by the liver. The body enters a state known as Ketosis, where Ketones are used as an energy source. While this diet is known to aid weight loss, it can get a tad bit difficult for those who enjoy their occasional sweet treats. And if you don't want to bid farewell to your favourite desserts due to this diet, we have a solution.

Here are 5 simple low-carb desserts to make on ketogenic diet:

1. Keto-Friendly Chocolate Mousse

Remember that yummy, rich chocolate mousse from the pre-diet days? What if we told you that we have a Keto version of it that tastes just the same, if not better? This sugar-free version is made with just four ingredients - dark chocolate, butter, whipped cream and cocoa butter. You can also add a natural sweetener, but even without it, the mousse tastes just as lovely. Click here for the recipe.

Keto-friendly desserts: Try this chocolate mousse for a winsome treat.

2. Keto-Friendly Choco Chip Muffins

Muffins are a versatile dessert that can be eaten for breakfast, tea-time and even as a post-dinner snack. The airy, bite-sized sweet treat can be enjoyed on a Keto diet with this low-carb recipe. This recipe contains eggs and peanut butter, both protein-rich ingredients that are good for your Keto diet. And the high-carb all-purpose flour is replaced here with almond flour and coconut flour. So that's a guilt-free indulgence right there! Click here for the recipe.

3. Keto Cheesecake

Did anyone say cheesecake? Well, the decadent cheesecake can also be made in a Keto-friendly manner by using the right set of ingredients. In this special no-bake recipe, the primary ingredients are brown butter, crushed homemade peanut butter cookies and processed cocoa powder. Add to this cream cheese, peanut butter and vanilla extract, and you are well on your way to a perfect cheesecake. You can also top it with some homemade chocolate ganache, sugar-free whipping cream and dark chocolate. Click here for the recipe.

Keto-friendly desserts: This cheesecake is high on fat and low on carbs.

4. Keto Waffle

If waffles are a strict 'no-no' on your diet, it is because you have not discovered this Keto-friendly version yet. In this recipe, the waffle is made with peanut butter, eggs, baking powder and heavy whipping cream. You can also top it with sugar-free chocolate ganache and whipped cream. Click here for the recipe.

5. Keto-Friendly Chocolate Hazelnut Spread

You may have found the perfect Keto-friendly bread but the same old peanut butter spread can be boring. So, we have brought you this special chocolate hazelnut spread that you can add to your diet and on any of your other Keto-friendly desserts. Since you are making it at home, you don't have to worry about artificial preservatives either. Click here for the recipe.

Being on a Keto diet no longer means saying no to desserts. Now that we have shared these unique recipes with you, you can add some much-needed sweetness to your diet. You can thank us later!