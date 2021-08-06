Chunky, juicy and succulent pieces dunked in a hot-pot of flavourful rice along with a host of aromatic spices - mutton pulao is sure to tantalise our taste buds. Let's just agree, we can never deny a pot full of pulao with meaty goodness. Its aromatic, filling, delicious and is immensely loved not only in India but around the globe. Just like ever-popular biryani, we find varieties of mutton pulao recipes that leave a strong impression on both of our mind and palate. From classic mutton pulao to extravagant kabuli mutton pulao and keema pulao, these recipes are simply irresistible! If you are someone who loves to experiment in the kitchen, then we have listed down some varieties of mutton pulao that will amp your lunch and dinner table in no time.





Here's a list of 5 mutton pulao recipes you can try to make at home:

1. Classic Mutton Pulao

A very popular dish in north Indian, south Indian and Pakistani cuisine. This classic mutton pulao recipe takes the traditional pulao recipe to the next level. And the best part is it is so easy to make, quick and fuss free just like the usual pulao recipe. Here's the recipe for you to try at home.

2. Kabuli Mutton Pulao

Here's a sweet and savoury combination for you. Made with the sweetness of raisins and crunchy carrots along with aromatic spices and a generous amount of ghee followed by juicy mutton pieces, this pulao recipe is going to be your next favourite. Click here for the full recipe.

3. Mutton Yakhni Pulao

A mouth-watering addition to the list of mutton recipes. Yakhni is a kind of rich broth that is derived from yogurt and the richness of saffron. Try this rich flavoured biryani in your next lavish feast to make your special occasion extra special. Click here for the recipe.

4. Gosht Motia Pulao

A hearty combination of rich flavours! Mutton chunks cooked in a melange of spices along with savoury rice and drizzled with saffron syrup, this recipe is sure to win hearts at the dinner table. Wondering how? Click here for the recipe.

5. Keema Pulao

Minced meat mixed in a bowl of rice. Yes. you heard that right! This delicious keema biryani is a blend of minute mutton chunks, rice and spices. Pair it up with a bowl of raita, salad and enjoy the wholesome meal. Watch the recipe video here.





So, what are you waiting for? Pull your apron, cook these delicious pulao recipes and impress your friends and family in the next gatherings. Let us know their reactions in the comment section below.



