There's something cosy and comforting about cooking in Indian kitchens. The crackling of spices in hot oil, the aroma of masalas filling up your kitchen, and the warm, comforting feeling that something tasty is on its way. And what makes it all a roller coaster experience for our taste buds? It is the garam masala. Just a pinch of it can take your dish to another level. However, because of the intensity of this spice mix, one slip-up can ruin the dish. But don't worry, cooking slip-ups are common and there's nothing you can't fix with some simple hacks. So, for those times, here are some simple ways to save your dish from excess garam masala flavour.





Here Are 5 Quick Tips To Balance Excess Garam Masala In Dishes

1. Add Dairy

When the garam masala overpowers the dish's taste, dairy can come to the rescue. A spoonful of cream or curd mixed into your gravy can lighten the sharpness of the masalas instantly. Even a dash of milk would work if you're making bhindi or aloo masala. This is because the fats in dairy help cut down strong spices and bring everything back to balance. It also makes your dish taste better, richer, and creamier, making it all the way more indulgent.

2. Add Something Acidic

Acidity can easily balance the intensity of your dish. When a dish feels too heavy on the garam masala, add some lemon juice or vinegar to your dish and it'll work like magic. You can also add chopped tomatoes to lighten the flavour and stretch the gravy. Tomatoes especially help in curries or dals by absorbing and diluting the spices. Make sure to start with just a little and then add gradually. You'll notice the heat mellowing down and the dish will become sharper and more flavourful.

3. Add Starch To Your Dish

Sometimes, the easiest fix is to simply add more food. If your sabzi or curry has too much masala, add in more of the main ingredient. You can add extra potatoes, paneer, or even boiled rice. The thing is, starch is neutral and can absorb excess spices naturally. It also makes the dish more filling and adds to the quantity, which is helpful if guests are suddenly joining in. This trick works well with dals, gravies, or even dry sabzis.

4. Mix A Bit Of Sweetness

It might sound surprising but a pinch of sugar or jaggery to your dishes can actually tone down the bitterness or heat of too much garam masala. This works especially well when you're cooking something tomato-based or tangy as sweetness creates balance. Just be careful not to overdo it or your rajma might taste like a dessert. A small spoon is usually enough to bring your dish back to life. This is one of those old-school nuskhas that actually works well.

5. Serve It With Cooling Sides

If adjusting the main dish feels too risky, balance it out with what you serve alongside. A masala-heavy curry will feel less intense when you pair it with jeera rice, rotis or even a bowl of chilled raita. Even cucumber salad, curd rice, or a bit of lassi can help cut the heat. This is a quick way to enjoy your dish without tweaking too much and still enjoy the taste of your dish.





So, follow these hacks and save your dish in the most convenient way possible!