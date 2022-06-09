What is Rajasthan famous for? Rich heritage, magnificent landscape, majestic forts, golden dessert and colourful culture are some expected answers we are likely to get. But in reality, Rajasthan is much more than that. The state is also known for its extensive culinary offerings. For instance, laal maas, dal bati churma, bajre ki roti, and more. Known to be 'The Land Of Rajputs', this cuisine has a rich history that goes years back. Ever wondered why it is known to be a royal cuisine? Well, it is because this cuisine constitutes a heavy influence from the kitchens of the royal Rajputs in the delicacies. The royal heritage of this state as well as the gastronomic enthusiasm among the locals have led to a wide variety of delectable and exquisite Rajasthani dishes starting from main courses and snacks to lip-smacking desserts.





If you love trying every cuisine, here we bring you 5 Rajasthani recipes that can be great to add to your lunch menu. Be it a guest gathering or just a family lunch, these recipes are sure to impress everyone with their rich taste, texture and aroma. Let's get started.

Here's A List Of 5 Rajasthani Lunch Recipes You Must Try

Dal Baati Churma: Our Recommendation

One of the signature Rajasthani dishes, dal bati churma has gained popularity across the globe. This royal platter includes a combination of three different items: spicy Dal, a deep-fried Baati and a mouth-watering and slightly sweetish churma cooked uniquely with different ingredients. Find the complete recipe here.

Laal Maas

If you love having mutton, this recipe is meant for you. A fiery combination of mutton pieces, spiced with a blast of chillies, laal maas is a delicious bright red-coloured dish with oodles of ghee and coriander leaves on top. It makes for a heavenly combination with piping hot parathas. This recipe might take a toll on your patience but trust us it is worth waiting for. Wondering how to make it? Click here.

Gatte Ki Sabzi

One of the most incredible dishes of Rajasthani cuisine is Gatte Ki Sabzi. This recipe is a spicy melange of gram flour (besan) dumplings and a host of dry spices. Besides, this sabzi is a staple in every Rajasthani thali and people love to devour it. Find the recipe here.

Rabodi Ki Sabzi

Rabodi or corn papad is a bright-looking masaledar sabzi that can be easily made at home and enjoyed with chapati, paratha, or anything you prefer accompanying the sabzi. Rabodi Ki Sabzi is one of the oldest traditional dishes from Rajasthan, and is made from buttermilk (chaas) and makai (corn). The best part is it can be made in just 30 minutes. Click here for the recipe.

Chicken Banjara Curry

A chicken lover's paradise, chicken banjara curry is made with juicy and succulent pieces of chicken dipped into fiery gravy made with exotic spices and onion and tomato paste. Pair it up with rice or roti, paratha. The choice is yours! Find the recipe here..

Pair these recipes with Rajasthani desserts alongside. Click here for the recipes.





Try these recipes as your next special lunch and do not forget to tell us how you all liked them in the comment section below.




