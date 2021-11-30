Rajasthan is a beautiful state that is filled with royal culture and rich traditions. Home to some of the grandest palaces, beautiful dance forms, surreal artwork and last but not least the Rajasthani cuisine. The food traditions of this region have made a mark on Indian cuisine! Known for its vibrant flavours, this cuisine is filled with a variety of scrumptious dishes that were often served to Maharajas and Maharanis of this beautiful land. Today, we have brought some of the non-veg delicacies that were often served in traditional Rajasthani, royal feasts! So, if want to eat like royalty, then these recipes are for you!





Here Are 6 Rajasthani Non-Veg Recipes You Must Try:

1. Lal Maas

The Lamb is cooked in a variety of masalas with a burst of red chillies. This bright red coloured delicious dish is garnished with coriander leaves and a good amount of ghee looks utterly delicious. This fiery curry tasted delicious.





2. Safed Maas

If you like a mellow and mouthwatering curry, then this might be for you. Relish the creamy texture, nutty aroma and subtle spices of this authentic Rajasthani meat curry. Meat is boiled and cooked with masalas, almond-cashew paste and a generous helping of cream, milk and curd.





3. Bhuna Kukda

Marinated chicken pieces, tossed in spicy and rustic masalas, with just the right amount of yoghurt - this chicken roast will melt in your mouth! This semi-dry chicken preparation can work as an excellent starter for special occasions or house parties.





4. Banjara Gosht

This mutton dish is a staple among Rajasthani households! The banjara gosht is simple yet scrumptious mutton curry. With aromatic flavours of onion, spices and herbs (including red chillies), this mutton curry tastes delicious with freshly steamed rice.





Pair it with tandoori roti.

5. Jungli Maas

One of the easiest mutton curry recipes, the Rajasthani jungle maas is a simple no fuss no muss recipe! With no marination, the mutton is cooked simple and basic spices like red chillies, garlic cloves and salt to give a hot and spicy gravy.





6. Machhli Jaisamandi

Fish lovers, this royal delight is perfect for you! The simple preparation of this fish curry gives rich and spicy flavours. The unique way of cooking used in this curry gives a velvety gravy made with cream and green chutney.





Try out these decadent non-veg Rajasthani curries and do tell us in the comments section how you liked it.



