High-Protein Diet: How To Make Poondu Rasam To Boost Immunity And Shed Kilos This Winter Season (Recipe Inside)

Besides relishing stews, soups, hot chocolate and other comfy foods in the winter season, it is also to arm ourselves with wholesome, nutrition-rich meals to keep infections at bay give our body the nutrients it needs. For instance, proteins. Proteins are known as the building blocks of our body which provide us with essential amino acids. Other than that, a protein-rich meal makes us feel full for longer and we eat in controlled portions later, ultimately, facilitating weight loss. While there are multiple foods that are protein-rich and provides comfort like nothing else, south India's rasam perhaps is one of the best ways to soothe your tummy, soul and body this winter season.





High-Protein Rasam For Immunity

A piping hot bowl of rasam may comfort people who are unwell (cold and cough) or dealing with an upset stomach. And the best part about rasam is that you can make one in many different ways! South Indian cuisine boasts of a number of rasam recipes under its belt and here we've have a high-protein, immunity-boosting rasam recipe that is packed with delicious flavours and health benefitting properties.





Poondu Or Garlic Rasam

Poondu rasam or garlic rasam is spicy and sour - perfect for the chilly winter weather. Tempered with garlic and spices, poondu rasam can soothe cold and cough. One can serve rasam with steamed rice or can also enjoy as a comforting one-pot soup alone. It is an Andhra-style rasam which comes with the spicy flavours of garlic, chillies and peppercorns that are roasted with chana dal, grounded and simmered with tamarind to a tantalising broth-like consistency.





Poondu rasam or garlic rasam is a spicy and sour that is perfect for the chilly winter weather.





Chana Dal Benefits





Chana dal is quite a staple across India simply because it can be used in interesting ways to make a range of regional delicacies besides adding protein to your diet. The presence of chana dal in this light and tasty rasam will induce satiety and might also help shed some kilos.





Here is the high-protein, quick and easy poondu rasam that you can try at home:





Ingredients:

Chana dal: 1 cup





Garlic cloves- 10





Ginger- 3 tsp





Tamarind- 2 tbsp





Black peppercorns: 2 tsp





Tomato- 1 (finely chopped)





Red chillies- 2





Coriander seeds- 2 tsp





Cumin seeds- 2 tsp





Curry leaves- 5





Salt





Oil- 3 tsp





Tempering:





Mustard seeds- 1 tsp





Curry leaves- 5





Ghee- 1/2 tsp





Method:





1. Add tamarind to bowl with water and let it soak for 5-10 minutes.





2. Mash, strain and collect the juice in another bowl. Let it rest.





3. Now heat oil in a small pan. Roast chillies, ginger, tomato, peppercorns, coriander seeds, cumin seeds and curry leaves along with chana dal for about 2 minutes. Let it cool.





4. Now put these spices into grinder with about 1 cup of water and grind to a coarse paste.





5. Roast crushed garlic cloves in the same oil until golden brown.





6. Take the tamarind juice in another pan, add water and salt. Bring to boil and let it cook for 5 minutes.





7. Add the sauteed garlic cloves to this mix along with the ground paste and 1/2 cup of water.





8. Cook for another 2-3 minutes and turn off heat.





9. Preparing the tempering by sauteeing mustard seeds and curry leaves in some ghee, pour over rasam and serve hot.





Garlic, peppercorn and ginger are known for their anti-inflammatory and immunity-boosting properties that are beneficial to keep infections at bay during peak winter season when we all are prone to seasonal flus. Paired with high-protein chana dal, this rasam recipe could be a perfect one-pot meal to relish!





Try this yummy poondu rasam recipe at home and share your experience in the comments section below.







