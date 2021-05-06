Pasta, typically made from an unleavened dough of wheat flour mixed with water and then boiled, generally has a bad reputation in fitness circles. However, you can incorporate the Italian fast-food into your diet without any guilt. To lower your calories and carbs intake, whole-grain pasta comes to the rescue, as it is high in fibre and nutrients. But, at the same time, what you use to top it with for additional flavour and taste is equally important. Here are five vegetable pasta recipes that won't play havoc with your weight-loss plans and can satiate your taste buds instantly.



Penne Ala Vodka





Make this Italian classic with an alcoholic spin. Add a dash of vodka, tomatoes and parmesan cheese among other ingredients. This easy-to-cook pasta is a cheesy delight and will give you maximum flavour to relish.

Broccoli and pasta work really well together. Add to it a little parmesan cheese, some garlic and a pinch of red chilli powder, and your healthy and delicious Sicilian Spicy Pasta is ready in minutes.



Whole Wheat Pasta in Mushroom Sauce

This recipe requires you to add some white wine and mushrooms to it, besides, of course, cheese. If you are counting calories, then this whole-wheat version is custom-made for you. The key to this unbelievably easy and delicious pasta recipe is the mushroom sauce.



Ravioli Pasta with Coconut Milk and Lemongrass Sauce





Ravioli is a type of pasta comprising a filling enveloped in thin dough. You can cook this dish by stuffing the smooth, velvety ravioli with vegetables. Then bathe it in a thick coconut milk sauce and throw in some spring onions and lemon grass.

The traditional and classic red sauce pasta is hugely popular in India with all age groups. This chilli and tangy treatment to this dish, slow cooked in tomato sauce, is sure to leave you asking for more. And it is a great recipe to pack in your kids' tiffin box.



With these light-on-your-tummy pasta dishes, you can be sure about keeping your weight loss regimen on track without compromising on the taste.

