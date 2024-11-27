Winter isn't just about hearty soups or comforting curries - it's also prime time to load up on vibrant, seasonal produce. Imagine the sweet, earthy crunch of freshly picked carrots or the cosy, nourishing vibes of winter spinach. This season, nature truly outdoes itself, serving up ingredients that taste amazing and keep you feeling your best in the chill. In India, we've always been pros at turning winter veggies into soul-warming dishes, from gajar ka halwa to a plate of hot, buttery sarson ka saag. But if you're looking for something lighter and equally nourishing, salads are the way to go. These recipes let you savour all the goodness of winter veggies without missing out on the flavour. Plus, they're proof that salads don't have to be boring-promise.





Photo Credit: iStock



Here Are 5 Wholesome Winter Salad Recipes To Try:

1. Fresh Spinach and Crunchy Walnut Salad

Spinach is a winter special - loaded with iron, vitamin C, and antioxidants. Toss it with crunchy walnuts and sweet, juicy oranges, and you've got a salad that's equal parts zesty and refreshing. Top it off with a honey-mustard dressing for a flavour-packed lunch or dinner side. Bonus? The colours and flavours will instantly lift your mood.

2. Sweet Potato and Chickpea Salad

Sweet potato is a winter favourite, so why not turn it into an epic salad? Roast the potatoes, mix in some protein-rich chickpeas and fresh coriander, and drizzle everything with a tangy lemon-tahini dressing. Not only does it taste amazing, but it's also packed with vitamin A to keep your immunity in check. Quick, filling, and oh-so-good for you!

3. Warm Roasted Vegetable Salad

There's something magical about roasted veggies in winter. Think carrots, beets, and pumpkin roasted to perfection and tossed with olive oil, garlic, and rosemary. Serve them on a bed of fresh spinach and finish with a sweet onion dressing. It's cosy, healthy and perfect for chilly evenings when you need a warm hug in salad form.

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Broccoli and Paneer Protein Bowl

Not a broccoli fan? This salad might just convert you. Lightly steamed broccoli, grilled paneer cubes, roasted almonds, and a sprinkle of chilli flakes come together for a satisfying bowl of yum. Pair it with a creamy yogurt-mint dressing, and you've got yourself a protein-packed dish that's clean, cosy and filling.

5. Spiced Roasted Cauliflower Salad

Cauliflower in a salad? Absolutely. Roast the florets with warming spices like cumin, turmeric, and chilli powder until they're crispy. Then, toss them with pomegranate seeds, toasted peanuts, and fresh coriander. Add a tangy yogurt-lemon dressing for balance, and voila! You've just made a salad that's wholesome, flavourful, and totally unique.





These salads aren't just recipes, they're your winter glow-up plan. Which one are you making first?