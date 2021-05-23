It's the weekend- and that means it's time for good food and lots of rest. For those of you who love sleeping late on Sundays, brunch is the perfect meal to catch up with friends and family. Brunches are synonyms with sweet treats, fuss-free meals and most importantly, delicious food that you can binge on over laughter and gossip. Also, since it is the weekend, it is time for you to hit a pause on diet and indulge in a cheat meal or two. Since we are in a lockdown situation, stepping out for a lavish brunch buffet is still a distant dream. But that doesn't mean you cannot have a buffet with your loved ones at home!





Keeping the lockdown in mind, we have curated a menu of five dishes that you can rustle up in no time. Besides, these dishes are easy on the pocket and absolutely delicious. And if you look closely, you will see that most of our picks have a healthy touch to them. So what's not to love? Take A Look At The Special Sunday Brunch Menu.

Sunday Brunch: 5 Yummy Recipes For You To Try:

Pulpy Grape Juice





Who can say no to a glass of sweet, tarty and delicious glass of grape juice? The drink is perfect for the summers and is great to sip on with your meal or even on its own. The juice is filled with the goodness of grapes, and we would be surprised if you would just stop at one glass of this lip-smacking drink. Check out the recipe here.

Mediterranean Omelette





A Sunday brunch — or any brunch, for that matter — is incomplete without eggs. Boiled, scrambled or deviled, you can have them any which way and they can be prepared in just a few minutes. But since this is no ordinary brunch, we decided to go with the special Mediterranean omelette. It is filled with nutritious ingredients such as spinach, onions, olives and oregano. Healthy and yummy, isn't it? Follow the recipe here.





Oats Pancake





Who doesn't love a good pancake for brunch? But given that we are all focusing on staying healthy amid the pandemic, we decided to throw a healthy pancake recipe in the mix. You can add a touch of cinnamon or even grated apple to add a distinct touch to the recipe.

Fresh Fruit Parfait





We also have something for all our dessert lovers. Since it is summer and we're being blessed with the choicest of fruits, we decided that this was the perfect time to whip up some fresh fruit parfait. The recipe combines fresh fruits, yogurt, nuts and some chilled coulis to make the perfect dessert. The best part? You can prepare the dish in just under 30 minutes. Take a look at the recipe here.





Banana Walnut Cake





This cake is another super easy recipe that makes for a delightfully sweet treat. The cake is filled with the goodness of bananas and walnuts, making it a perfect pick for the family. The sweetness of banana works well with the distinct taste of walnuts to give rise to this soft and gooey dessert. The recipe is also versatile allowing you to swap ingredients based on availability. So, in case you are missing walnuts, do not be afraid to choose cashews as a replacement. Check out the recipe here.

With all these yummy recipes in hand, we are sure you are looking at a happy weekend. Enjoy.