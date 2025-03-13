The notion that a healthy diet is boring is outdated. Today, people swear by eating nutritious meals without compromising on flavour. Wondering how to do that? It's simple! Make small, mindful changes to your daily cooking habits and experience the difference yourself. To help you with this, we have listed some smart hacks that are easy to follow and require minimal changes to your regular culinary routine. Whether you want to reduce oil and sugar consumption or add more nutrients to a meal, this list is your one-stop solution. Let's take you through it.





Also Read: Watch Out! These 5 Food Pairings May Disrupt Your Hormonal Health

Here Are 6 Easy Ways To Make Your Daily Meals Healthier:

1. Pick ingredients mindfully

This is the first step towards healthy eating. Packaged food, frozen meat, store-bought sauces and ready-made meals often contain trans fats, sugar, salt and preservatives, adding extra calories to your diet. Instead, opt for fresh fruits, vegetables, poultry and lean meat for a fresher, healthier meal.

2. Control portion size

How much you eat is as important as what you eat. While we do not believe in avoiding specific food ingredients, it's essential to consider the quantity used when cooking a dish. Always remember: excess of anything is bad for you.

3. Reduce oil in cooking

We understand that oil adds taste and texture to a meal, but it also increases calorie intake, leading to various health risks. Instead, use slow-cooking methods to minimise oil consumption without compromising on taste. Alternatively, try healthier cooking techniques such as steaming, air-frying and grilling.





Also Read: 5 Easy And Helpful Tips To Start Your Cooking Journey As An Adult

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Add more seasonal vegetables

The goodness of vegetables needs no introduction. They are loaded with essential micro- and macronutrients and make your food both delicious and colourful. Experts suggest ensuring that vegetables cover half your plate at each meal. For instance, add spinach, bottle gourd, carrots, beans and radishes to your dal, or toss some mushrooms into your omelette. These tweaks will make your dish more wholesome, tasty and satisfying.

5. Cut down on salt and sugar

Excessive salt and sugar intake increases the risk of high blood pressure, diabetes and other lifestyle diseases. Instead, use dark chocolate, date purée and other natural sweeteners to enhance flavour. Similarly, replace sodium with herbs and spices like garlic, ginger, cinnamon and coriander leaves to add depth and taste to your meals.

6. Plan your meals

Following a healthy cooking routine is easier when you plan your meals in advance. This helps you choose ingredients mindfully and prepare some mise en place, making cooking faster, more seamless, and, of course, healthier.





These culinary swaps sound doable, don't they? So, make them a habit and enjoy a healthier life. Cook smarter, eat better!