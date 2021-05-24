It is not easy to bear the intolerable heat of the Indian summer. It tends to get worse each summer. According to experts, the temperatures are expected to soar in the coming days and respite is far. If you can stay at home, then do stay at home to prevent yourself from a heatstroke., your favourite summer recipes can keep you company. In North India, you would find plenty of delicacies that can help you beat the heat in style, in this article we pay our tribute to some of our all-time favourites. Brace yourself for a sweet wave of nostalgia.





Here Are 6 Summer Recipes Of North India That Never Cease To Impress:





1. Aam Ki Chutney





This sweet and sour chutney, or relish made with raw mangoes and mustard seeds can spruce up just about any meal or snack. Just a smattering of this chutney with dal chawal or roti is all you need to make your lunch memorable. Don't be shy to experiment, we have even used it as a spread for our toasts. Here's the recipe.





2. Kheere Ka Raita





Need something, quick, cooling and wholesome - Kheera Raita to your rescue. Grated cucumber is thrown in yogurt seasoned with salt and pepper. This traditional side dish is an indispensable part of every North Indian spread. In addition to being scrumptious, this raita is also incredible for the gut. Here's the recipe.

3. Nimbu Soda





Nimbu soda has been our go-to drink for an instant boost of energy. This is basically your lemonade with a zingy upgrade. You cannot take a stroll down the markets in North India without stumbling upon a stall luring you to grab a glass of this peppy drink. Make it at home with this recipe.

Nimbu soda is a lemonade with a twist

4. Fruit Custard





This simple, no-fuss recipe has been our only dessert option for years in a row (and we are not complaining). Fruit custard is a wobbly, creamy pudding-like dessert that is enhanced with the addition of seasonal, fresh fruits. Here's the recipe.





5. Sattu Sharbat





Another proud contender of the 'OG' summer coolers of India. Sattu is basically a premix made with chickpea flour! Yes, you heard us. The drink is very popular across parts of Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Bihar and Haryana. This cooling beverage is known to prevent heat strokes and is good for digestion too. Here's the recipe.

The drink is very popular across parts of North India

6. Falsa Sharbat





These tarty berries are an intrinsic part of Indian summer. They are enjoyed as a snack with a sprinkle of chaat masala, but more commonly they are blended together in a sweet and refreshing beverage called false ka sharbat. Here's a recipe.





Try these scrumptious North Indian summer recipes and let us know your favourites.





(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)