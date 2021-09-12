Chicken made in the tandoor, over fire produced by charcoal, always tastes different. For, when the meat is lowered into the oven on skewers and cooked on extreme heat, it gets a distinct and smoky flavour. It's undeniable that most of us enjoy chicken dishes made in the tandoor. The beautifully basted meat, with its smoky flavour and the right amount of spices thrown in is probably the best form of spicy comfort food and beats any other dish! Apart from the classic tandoori chicken, there are many other interesting recipes that can be made in the tandoor.





We have curated a list of 7 recipes to help you make chicken in the tandoor in different ways. Take a look.





1) Tandoori Chicken





This delicious dish gets its charm from a fresh mix of tandoori masala. Marinate the chicken pieces in these spices and some oil. Then char grill the pieces in a tandoor. An unforgettable dish is ready.

2) Jalapenos Murgh Tandoori Tikka





This chicken tikka recipe gets a flavourful punch from the fiery jalapenos. Spice it up with ginger, garlic, lemon and chaat masala. Butter and curd give it an exquisite texture and flavour. Serve the dish with mint chutney.

3) Roasted Chicken Masala





For the masala, mix and grind coriander seeds, green cardamom, cinnamon, bay leaf, cumin seeds etc. In addition to this spice mix, marinate the chicken with chaat masala, peppercorn, curd and red chilli paste among other things. Grill the chicken over the hot tandoor for an exquisitely delicious dish.

4) Bhatti Da Murga Pindiwala





This is a charcoal grilled delicacy straight from the streets of Punjab. In this, chicken legs are marinated overnight with some delightful spices. While cooking, place the chicken on a charcoal tandoor and roast a few minutes. Baste it with ghee. Mouth-watering, isn't it?





5) Murgh Aatish Burra





In this dish, the chicken pieces are marinated with ginger, garlic, cloves, chilly powder and oil. Then these pieces are grilled in a tandoor. Its smoky taste along with the bunch of spices make it a perfect delicacy. It is often served with green salad.





6) Tandoori Chicken Sticks





Many times, you may find this dish being served as a starter at parties and functions. Tandoori Chicken Sticks are a kind of flavoured chicken legs served with the goodness of yogurt and fresh coriander. The chicken pieces are packed within foil sheets and are grilled until they are cooked. They are finally added to cocktail sticks and served.

7) Restaurant-Style Hakeem Tandoor Chicken





If you really want to break free from the same old pattern of making chicken, this is the best you can try. First marinate the chicken with spices, cream, cashew paste, lemon juice, and then skewer them in the tandoor until they turn brown and tender





Do let us know in the comments below which chicken dish cooked in the tandoor tickled your tastebuds!