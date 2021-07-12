There's probably nothing better on a summer day than a glass of refreshing and breezy coconut water. It's always been the go-to drink as the sun shines at its brightest. However, when it comes to staying hydrated while replenishing nutrients, there are many ways in which you can use the humble coconut water or milk, which is made from the white flesh inside the fruit. Coconut is a storehouse of electrolytes and good fats, which your body can benefit from. When consumed in measured quantities, it can give you enough calories to energize the body and is also easily digested, reduces appetite and untimely cravings.





Here are 7 coconut drinks that are magic potions in themselves. With each sip, they will transport you to the perfect summer destination.

Coconuts are full of benefits

1) Coconut Water With Lemon And Mint





To make this cooler, you just need to add grated coconut, mint, lemon juice, and honey to a glass of fresh coconut water. It's an absolute thirst-quencher.





2) Sol Kadi

All that it takes to make this specialty from Maharashtra's Konkan region is 15 minutes. Sol Kadi is made from kokum and coconut milk. You need to soak the kokum in asafoetida (hing) water for a few hours, and then add it to spiced coconut milk. It helps in cooling down the digestive system.





3) Cucumber And Coconut Gazpacho





Chopped cucumber, mint, and coconut milk— how can this not be a refreshing drink? You could use it as an appetizer after meals, or snack on it to feel hydrated.





4) Mango Coconut Smoothie





We have everything sunny here — mangoes, honey, sunflower seeds, oats, yogurt, and coconut milk. This drink is the perfect partner for your weight-loss workout regime as well. Have it right in the morning to feel energized.

Coconuts are loved by everyone

5) Iced Coconut Chai





If you are craving some rich tropical flavor, go for this coconut tea. It's tasty, nutritious, and will keep you cool and refreshed on hot days. Apart from coconut milk, you'd need cinnamon and cardamom to make this summer indulgence. Splash it with honey for taste.





6) Thai Coconut Pineapple Drink





If coconut water and pineapple juice are your ideal ways of staying hydrated during the hot months, this Thai Coconut Pineapple Drink should be right up your alley. You will need pineapples, limes, oranges, ginger, and coconut water to make this cooler. Add ice cubes before serving. Pineapples and coconuts are rich in vitamins, making this a supremely healthy drink.





7) Coconut Water Coffee





This Coconut Water Coffee is the perfect recipe for those who want a caffeine hit but are lactose intolerant. It's easy to make, and naturally sweetened, thanks to the coconut water and milk, and has a lot of hydrating benefits. Pour health into your cup with this drink. For best results, have it chilled.

You can enjoy coconut milk in a variety of ways

Let us know which of these heat-busting drinks did you pick from the list.