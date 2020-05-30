7 Easy Indian Paneer Snacks To Try At Home During Lockdown

One can plan a whole day's menu with just some paneer in the refrigerator.

Paneer or cottage cheese enjoys a huge fan base in India that has given birth to a variety of dishes in the Indian cuisine. Be it breakfast, lunch, dinner or party snacks, one can paneer in almost every course of an Indian meal. No wonder, every restaurant around the country has a plethora of paneer delicacies on the menu! After all, paneer is so versatile! From a paneer chilla for breakfast to paneer bhurji for lunch or shahi paneer for dinner, one can plan an entire day's menu with just some chunks of cottage cheese.





Indian paneer snacks are a rage around the world too. Be it tikkas, kebabs or pakodas, paneer can take over a platter of snacks in any way. Soft and succulent paneer chunks, grilled, roasted, sautéed or fried with spices - paneer makes for a stellar snacking food. We have got 7 of the best Indian paneer snacks that you can try at home for a small evening party with family or just when you are craving something small but delicious!





7 Easy Indian Paneer Snacks To Try At Home:

Paneer tikka is a much-loved appetiser among all age groups. Marinated cottage cheese cubes are skewered and grilled on a tandoor to give a range of flavours that are mouth-watering to say the least. Here is an easy paneer tikka recipe brimming with flavours of a range of spices and hung curd. Find the recipe here.

Chilla can be a perfect morning meal, an evening snack for mid-day hunger pangs and even a light meal for dinner. It is tasty, healthy and easy to cook. A high-protein meal with the goodness of paneer and gram flour, this chilla recipe comes with a flavourful blend of spices and chillies. Find the recipe here.





A perfect mix of texture and flavour, paneer anardana kebab is crisp from outside and soft from inside. This melt-in-mouth delicacy is sure to please everybody in the room with its irresistible flavours. Find the recipe here.





Deep-fried, greasy and bursting with a myriad of flavours, pakoda needs no introduction. A plate of pakodas attracts foodies like nothing else and we need no reason to fry some at any given time, and paneer pakodas are one of the most popular ones. Cubes of paneer, coated in a spicy besan batter, and deep-fried until golden brown is a hit across age groups. Find the recipe of paneer pakoda here.





We all are well aware of the flaming hot chicken 65, this paneer 65 recipe is a delectable version that vegetarians can savour with the classic spicy and tangy '65' masala! The secret to paneer 65 masala lies in some humble spices that can be easily found within the Indian kitchens - including red chilli powder, Kashmiri chilli powder, black pepper powder and coriander powder. Find the full recipe of paneer 65 here.





Ideal for those mid-day hunger pangs, this paneer chaat is a potpourri of flavours. It has paneer cubes smeared with healthy and tangy chutney made with methi seeds, green chillies, mustard seeds, tamarind pulp, turmeric and more! Find the recipe of paneer chaat here.





A stellar variation to the good old classic aloo samosa! Baked paneer samosa is a healthier, delicious snack brimming with the goodness of paneer and flavourful spices and baked to perfection just like the deep-fried one. Easy, quick and irresistibly delicious! Find the recipe here.





Try these easy Indian paneer snacks at home and let us know your experience in the comments section below.







