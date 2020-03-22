Indian Cooking Tips: 11 Indian Paneer Gravy Recipes You Can Try At Home

Here are some of the best paneer gravy recipes you can try at home.

Paneer or cottage cheese is one ingredient in our kitchen pantry that can give birth to a whole lot of mouth-watering dishes. If you have a chunk of paneer in your fridge, you are sorted for the next meal. India and its love for paneer is a well-known one. From tantalising tikka to quick paneer bhurji for tiffin and even a decadent dessert, paneer seems to be a go-to ingredient for many. But the luscious, irresistible paneer curries might top it all!





The aromatic flavours of a shahi paneer are inviting enough to make it a star dish at any dinner party at home. We've got some of the best Indian paneer curry recipes that you can try at home for your next meal or a party at home. And no, we don't mean the usual matar paneer, shahi or kadai paneer! Get quirky with these 11 drool-worthy recipes below.





This vrat-friendly paneer recipe is not only flavourful, but also light and sattvik in nature. You can pair it with multigrain rotis or brown rice and enjoy a great meal during your fasting days. Find the recipe here.





A delicious and rich butter based paneer dish, cooked in creamy, milk gravy with the flavours of tomato and onion. Perfect for dinner parties, this paneer recipe is popular for its aroma that will instantly tantalise your taste buds. Find the recipe here.

It is creamy, indulgent and fairly easy to prepare. Paneer kundan kaliyan comes with a burst of flavours cooked in yogurt-based gravy with onions, tomatoes and traditional whole spices. Find the recipe here.





Succulent paneer chunks blended with an aromatic mix of spices, chholia, khoya, turmeric and coriander make for this irresistible paneer curry which is perfect for your next dinner menu. Find the recipe here.





Also known as Ruangan Chaman, this is a Kashmiri delicacy which is rich in its creamy texture and comes with paneer that is slow-cooked in milk and a melange of spices, till tender and golden. Find the recipe here.





This can be your go-to recipe for all dinner or lunch parties at home. Deep-fried paneer chunks, dunked in milk based gravy with loads of khada masalas make for this rich and hearty paneer dish. This milky, creamy dish can be made in just about 20 minutes! Find the recipe here.





A fragrant curry brightened by black pepper, dum paneer kali mirch is exactly that and more! It has paneer chunks in luscious creamy gravy with mild spices and black pepper. Serve it with steamed rice or any Indian bread to have a wholesome meal. Find the recipe here.





Sometimes, a little hint of kastoori methi creates magic enough to make a recipe that is unique. Here is paneer kastoori packed with the aroma of spices and roasted kastoori methi. Pair with your favourite bread or cooked rice for a drool-worthy meal. Find the recipe here.





Mashed paneer and potatoes made into succulent balls and deep-fried. The balls are then doused in a flavourful spinach gravy. Garnish with cream and serve with your choice of roti or rice. An innovative paneer curry recipe to try at your next dinner party, paneer kofta saagwala can be real crowd pleaser! Find the recipe here.





Rich, loaded and decadent gravy dish, paneer pasanda literally celebrates paneer with the rustic spices that go into making it. Tender fried pieces of paneer stirred in zesty, creamy and robust gravy makes paneer pasanda the star of your next spread. Find the recipe here.





A paneer curry you can cook in a microwave in less than an hour! Paneer jalfrezi has the goodness of capsicums cooked along with button onions, tomato puree, ginger-garlic paste, green chillies, salt and chilli powder with paneer cubes. Serve with naan or piping hot rotis for a delicious, wholesome experience. Find the recipe here.











Try these mouth-watering paneer gravy recipes at home and let us know your experience in the comments section below.







