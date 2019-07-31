High-Protein Diet: 4 Delicious Paneer Recipes You May Have For Lunch

Many everyday ingredients may help you load up on protein.

If you are looking to lose weight, you must be aware that you cannot do so without tweaking your diet a bit. If your diet has been packed with processed or junk foods, swapping them with nutritious and filling foods may be a way forward. Protein plays an essential role in sustainable weight loss. Eating protein-rich foods ensure that you are feeling full for a longer period of time. If you feel full, chances of you bingeing on sugary or fattening foods are marginally less. Eating in controlled portions may help in weight loss. Furthermore, protein may help regulate hunger hormone ghrelin that helps prevent cravings. Now, if you are thinking almost all weight-loss-friendly foods are usually expensive or are mostly not available in your grocery store; well, you are not entirely wrong but that does not mean that your kitchen pantry is worthless. If you are willing to explore, you would find many everyday ingredients that may help you load up on protein.







Paneer or cottage cheese is an excellent source of protein that you can add to your diet. Did you know 100 grams of paneer contains 11 grams of protein? Paneer is also incredibly versatile. You can make just about anything with paneer; be it salads, pakoras, subzis or wraps.





Here are 4 delicious ways in which you can add paneer to your high-protein lunch.

Crumbly goodness of paneer tossed in a pool of spices. Paneer bhurji is easy to prepare and always a delight to bite into. This recipe is also vrat-friendly since there is no use of onion or garlic.

Mexican tortilla filled with desi and delicious filling of paneer, cumin seeds, garlic, chilli powder, green chillies and more. This filling and sumptuous treat is sure to be a hit even with the most fussiest of eaters.





Teeming with varied textures and flavours, this salad is ideal for those who are looking for a mighty fill of protein and fibre. Made with paneer, boiled chickpeas, apple chunks, this salad is sure to find a room in your heart.





This vrat-friendly recipe is not only flavourful, but also light and sattvik in nature. You can team the curry with multigrain rotis or brown rice.





