One of the most popular meats across the world, chicken can make any meal indulging to the core. It has been well integrated into the cuisine of every region and is included in a whole range of dishes. From the soul-soothing curries to tempting snacks, you can literally enjoy chicken in any form. If you are someone who loves experimenting in the kitchen and loves adding that extra fire and zing to the usual recipes, we have something that may impress you. So, are you in for the surprise? Giving the delicious and fiery twist to the classic chicken snacks recipes, here we bring you a list of 7 super spicy chicken snacks that can satisfy your spice craving in just a matter of minutes. All you need is some chicken pieces, sauces, seasonings, and oil to make. That's it! So, what are you waiting for? Let's get started with the recipes. Take a look:





Here's A List Of 7 Spicy Chicken Snacks You Must Try At Home:

1. Spicy Chicken Lollipop

Spicy and full of zingy flavours, these chicken lollipops are super juicy and filled with different spices that blend together and offer a lip-smacking dish. Try it out and we are sure it would be your next favourite chicken starter recipe. Find the complete recipe here.

2. Spicy Chicken 65

For all those who love all sorts of spices in their meal, this chicken 65 recipe is all that you need. Yes, you heard us right! Oodles of red chilli powder, whole red chilli, ginger-garlic and an extensive use of spices, is what makes this chicken 65 masala a crowd-pleaser! Find the recipe here.

3. Buldak (Hot and Spicy Chicken)

Love watching K-dramas? Now enjoying watching them with this delicious and fiery Korean chicken recipe. The process of preparing it at home is quite easy. So, click here and try it at home.

4. Spicy Chicken Lettuce Wrap

Now here comes a healthy recipe. In this recipe, Lettuce leaves are filled with a scrumptious filling of minced chicken (keema chicken), some crunchy vegetables and tangy plum sauce. Quick, filling and impressive! Click here for the complete recipe.

5. Spicy Chicken Wings

Here is a recipe for our favorite chicken starter recipe but with a zingy and fiery twist. Quick and easy, these spicy chicken wings are lip-smacking good. Click here for the complete recipe.

6. Spicy Chicken Potli

These bite-sized crispy appetizers have a spicy chicken filling and make for a great snack for family get-together, occasions, or any special event. Click here for the complete recipe.

7. Chicken Kondattam

Here we bring you a south Indian version of chilli chicken. Chicken Kondattam is just the quick chicken starter you need to spruce all your boring meals. It is spicy, slurpy and indulging to the core. Here's the recipe for you.

So, if you want to light up your taste palate, try out these fiery snacks and let us know which one you loved the most. Stay tuned for more such recipe articles. Happy Cooking!









