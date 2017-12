Here Are 7 Solid reasons why you must up your fish intake



Fish are good source of lean protein that aid weight loss Fish are good source of lean protein that aid weight loss



The omega-3 fatty acids help regulate cholesterol levels. The omega-3 fatty acids help regulate cholesterol levels.



Fish can fill in for a host of your dietary micronutrients. Fish can fill in for a host of your dietary micronutrients.

Eating fish can also help restore your ailing heart health.

Fish is often dubbed as the richest dietary source of Vitamin D.

Eating fish regularly may help improve your eyesight

The rich quantum of Vitamin D present in fish can help you sleep better.

Fish plays a huge part in Indian cuisine. Almost every community that is based around coastal area has a dozen of fish preparations that is unique to them. Bengali, South Indian,Konkani and Kolahpuri have been few of the oldest cuisines of India, and all of them boasts of umpteen fish preparations that has left foodies across generations licking their fingers. In addition to these, several communities who aren't even-based around coastal areas too have a savoury fish preparation to boast of(Read: Punjab's famous Amritsari Macchi). Long story short, India loves its food, and India surely loves its fish. Apart from being lip-smackingly delicious, fish is also one of the healthiest foods you can add to your diet.According to macrobiotic nutritionist and Health Practitioner Shilpa Arora, "Most fish are rich sources of omega- 3 fatty acids, which are not naturally made by our bodies hence we need to take them in our diets.Opt for oily fishes like sardines, salmon tuna and mackerel. They are rich sources of iodine that most of us are deficient in. Rich in Vitamin B12 and other minerals like calcium and selenium helps keep our brains healthy and bones strong. Add fish at least 3 times in a week to boost healthy metabolism."Consultant Nutritionist Dr. Rupali Dutta says, "fish is one of the best sources of lean proteins.which means it is lower in fats as compared to other dense protein foods like red meat or pork". Dr. Simran Saini, Nutritionist at Fortis Hospital New Delhi, also agrees, "fish is one of the best and safest sources of lean meat you must include in your diet if you are looking to lose weight. It has much less saturated fat content."Fish is known to bring down the levels of 'bad' or LDL cholesterol , says Dr. Rupali.The omega-3 fatty acids found in fish oil helps lowering LDL levels. These LDL cholesterol result in plaque formation in the arteries making it difficult for smoother blood flow.Fish can fill in for a host of your dietary micronutrients. Dr. Saini says," fish is rich in a bundle of micronutrients like sodium, manganese, potassium etc, which plays an important role in maintaining good health."Eating fish can also help restore your ailing heart health. The Omega-3 fatty acids of the fish has been linked to bring down the risk of stroke and heart diseases.Fish is often dubbed as the richest dietary source of Vitamin D.Fatty fish like salmon, herring and mackerel especially are loaded with Vitamin D. Increasing fish intake can help strengthen bones, teeth and also provide resistance against many diseases like multiple sclerosis.Eating fish regularly may help improve your eyesight. The rich content of omega-3 acids can prevent the chances of macular degeneration. An eye disease that causes vision loss, it is a leading cause of blindness in the elderly population.Eating fish may also put rest to all your sleeping woes. If you have trouble falling asleep or are struggling with irregular sleeping bouts, fish may come in handy. The rich quantum of Vitamin D present in fish can help you sleep better.So what is stopping you? Include this gem of a food in your daily diet and see the effects for yourself.