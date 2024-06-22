I still remember my first big party in college. There were lights, music, and drinks everywhere. As someone with zero experience with alcohol, I was eager to fit in and have fun with my friends. However, I soon realized that without a plan, the fun could quickly turn sour. Fast forward a few years, and I've learned how to enjoy a night out without losing control. In our social culture, drinking often accompanies celebrations and gatherings. But that doesn't mean you should sacrifice your well-being or the safety of others. If you often end up having a bad time instead of a good one when you're out partying, this guide is for you. Read on to learn seven tips for drinking responsibly while still having fun.

Here Are 7 Tips To Keep In Mind For Fun And Responsible Drinking

1. Know Your Limits

Let's face it, we all have that one friend who thinks they can handle more alcohol than they actually can. However, knowing your limits is crucial. Alcohol affects everyone differently based on factors like weight and metabolism. To understand your tolerance, start by observing how your body reacts to alcohol. Maybe after two drinks, you start feeling too tipsy. If this happens, that's your sign to slow down. Keeping mental and physical tabs on your drinks can help you stay in control. Remember, there's no shame in saying no to more drinks when you've reached your limit.

2. Eat Before Drinking

Here's a top tip I wish I had known sooner: never drink alcohol on an empty stomach. When you haven't eaten anything, your body absorbs alcohol faster, making you tipsy sooner. Eating a solid meal before you head out can slow down the absorption of alcohol. This helps you enjoy the night without getting too tipsy too soon. Make sure to have a wholesome meal before you indulge in drinks. Plus, it will give you the energy to dance the night away!

3. Stay Hydrated

There's a reason why your “more experienced” friends recommend sipping on water while drinking alcohol. Wondered why? Alcohol is a diuretic, meaning it makes you lose more water than usual. This is why you wake up thirsty in the middle of the night after drinking. To tackle this, make it a habit to drink water between your alcoholic beverages. A simple trick is to alternate each drink with a glass of water. This will keep you hydrated and even save you from those merciless hangovers the next morning.

4. Choose Quality Over Quantity

The popular phrase “less is more” applies to drinking. Instead of indulging in cheap options and downing multiple drinks, choose quality. Ask for a well-crafted cocktail or a fine wine. When you focus on the taste and experience, you automatically drink slower and enjoy more. Plus, high-quality drinks have fewer impurities – something that can make your hangovers worse.

5. Plan Your Commute

This is a no-brainer – don't drink and drive! Always have a plan for how you will get home. Arrange for a sober driver, use ride-sharing services, or rely on public transport. Knowing you have a safe way to return home without worrying about the consequences can help you relax and enjoy more. So, before you indulge in drinking, make sure your transportation is sorted.

6. Mind The Mix

Ask anyone – friends, an experienced elder, or even a bartender – and they all will suggest not mixing different types of drinks because you never know how it will end. Stick to one type of drink throughout the night to manage your alcohol intake better. Also, be mindful of the mixers. High-sugar sodas and energy drinks can mask the taste of alcohol, making you drink more. If you prefer mixing your drinks, choose ones with natural juices or low sugar content.

7. Look Out For Your Friends

Drinking responsibly isn't just about you; it's also about looking out for your friends. Keep an eye on your friends and make sure everyone is having a good time without overdoing it. If you spot someone drinking too much, step in and offer to help. Get them water, take them home safely, or just be there to support them.

Do you have any other tips to keep in mind for responsible drinking? Let us know in the comments below!