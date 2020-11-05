Acidity, Inflammation Or Stomach Pain Troubling You? Vitamin U Foods May Bring Relief

Vitamin U-rich diet may be good for stomach-related problems.

The unhealthy foods that we eat or the kind of life that we live today may not really agree with our digestive system. Inflammation, acidity, bloating, indigestion, and more such stomach related problems are a common occurrence, especially during the current Coronavirus pandemic, when our physical movement is lower than usual. Rather than taking to supplements, having foods that can bring some relief could be a better way of tackling the situation. Luckily, there are many dietary options around us to pick from to combat digestive issues.



One of the lesser-known nutrients that may be a good option is vitamin U. Vitamin U is not an actual vitamin but a vitamin-like substance, which is derived from amino acid methionine. According to The National Centre For Biotechnology, vitamin U may prevent and fight ulcers, inflammation, food allergies and indigestion while strengthening immunity. There are many foods that contain this vitamin, especially cruciferous vegetables.





Cruciferous vegetables are a good source of vitamin U.

Here Are Some Vitamin U-Rich Foods You Can Add To Your Diet For Smooth Digestion:



Cabbage -



In a study conducted by the National Centre For Biotechnology Information, Vitamin U, administered as raw cabbage juice to 100 patients with peptic ulcer, brought rapid relief. You can make different Indian sabzis with cabbage or use it to make soups, salads and sandwich filling, or just juice it and drink it.







Broccoli -



The small, cabbage-like green florets offer many uses in cooking. Pasta, pizza, salad, mixed vegetables, stir-fry vegetables, broccoli paratha - you can find many broccoli recipes if you look for them.







Kale -



Kale is not really popular in India but is now slowly making inroads in our diet. Kale chips are the most preferred food items here and taste amazing too.







Spinach -



One of our favourite green vegetables, spinach (or palak) is used extensively across the country to make Indian main meals, snacks and even smoothies. Try spinach ravioli or pasta if you want to experience the goodness of this vegetable in a different light.







Brussel Sprouts -



Brussel sprout is another cruciferous vegetable known for its high vitamin U content. It is more commonly used to make a salad but you can look for other options too. Here are some recipes with Brussel sprouts you could try.



In the absence of detailed studies on vitamin U and their effects, ideal dosage, etc., we recommend you to consult your doctor before making these foods a part of your diet solely for stomach-related problems.







(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)



