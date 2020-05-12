Adding Mulethi (Liquorice) And Laung (Clove) To Your Chai May Boost Your Immunity

Both mulethi and laung help in boosting immunity naturally.

Raise your hand if your day starts and ends with a good cup of tea! A humble cup of chai can brighten the day for any chai-lover. Apparently, one may think it to be just a cup of hot beverage, but it is not as simple as it seems. A perfect cup of chai is no less than 'emotion' for the chai-addicts. Some people like it with extra milk, while some like with less milk; some like black tea while others like green tea. Each person has his/her own 'strict' preference of tea. Due to its caffeine content, chai helps to provide an instant boost of energy to our body and enhances our mood in a stressful day. Adding some healthy herbs and spices to it enhances the flavour and benefits of the beverage. One of such example is inclusion of mulethi and laung to a cup of chai. This will help in boosting immunity naturally.





Mulethi (Liquorice) For Immunity:

One from the grandmother's treasure trove, mulethi root is an ancient herb with multiple benefits. Mulethi is rich in antioxidants, antifungal and antiviral compounds that help us to fight cold and cough and several seasonal infections. The enzymes present in the herb are known to boost our immunity naturally. It is also packed with anti-inflammatory properties may help to reduce the effects of free radicals causing pain and inflammation in the body.

Laung (Cloves) For Immunity:

Cloves are known to be one of the richest sources of antioxidants that help to fight against the free radical damages in our body. Clove is rich in anti-septic, antiviral, antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties which are touted to be good for fighting several health issues including sore throats, cold and cough and headache. This further leads to strengthening our body.





Here's How You Can Make Laung-Mulethi Chai:

Serves- 1 cup





Step 1. Take a stick of mulethi and 4 cloves in a morter and pestel and grind them well.





Step 2. Add the mix to 1.5 cup of water and boil well.





Step 3. Now, make the chai of your choice - green/ black/milk tea in it.





For black tea- Add a teaspoon of tea leaves to the herb mixed boiling water and switch off the flame. Let the leaves infuse for 2-3 minutes and strain in a cup.





For green tea- Boil water with the mix and switch off the flame. Add 1.5 teaspoon of green tea leaves to the water and infuse for 5 minutes. Strain in a cup and consume.





For milk tea- Add the herb mix to milk and water and boil. The water and milk ratio in a milk tea depends on personal choice. Now add 2 teaspoon tea leaves and boil well. Strain and drink.





Have a hot cup of laung-mulethi chai in the morning and start your day with a boost of immunity to your body. Enjoy!




















