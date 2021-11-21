Arjun Kapoor is a self-confessed foodie and his social media feed is dotted with his gastronomic adventures. However, this Sunday's meal was different and special for him. Care to hazard a guess? Let us tell you. Arjun was treated to yummy food by his actress-girlfriend Malaika Arora. The actor was seen relishing Turkish eggs prepared by Malaika. He shared a photo of the exotic dish on Instagram Stories and wrote, “Turkish eggs in Bandra brought to you by chef @malaikaarora.” The image shows a combination of poached eggs with yogurt, butter, and chilli-infused oils. A piece of bread was tucked into it. We could also spot a green dip on the side.

Arjun Kapoor's Sunday treat was a delicious Turkish Eggs

Both Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora hold food in high regard and it's pretty evident from their posts on social media. The two are quite vocal about their love for food and like to indulge in yummy treats from time to time. A few months ago, Malaika and Arjun enjoyed a sumptuous Italian spread at home. In the images of the dining table, we could see freshly baked focaccia with cherry tomatoes and onions. There was a bottle of white wine too. We also saw Spaghetti Aglio e Olio, fusilli tossed with red cherry tomatoes and basil. Arjun shared a photo of Malaika and the lunch spread and wrote, “The pasta and the maker.” Find out more about Arjun and Malaika's Tuscan meal here.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor enjoya delciosu Italian feast

When Arjun Kapoor is not with Malaika, he has his own company to enjoy food. Once, he had shared a photo of a plate full of yummy food that he relished in the middle of the week. His food platter was enough to help us beat mid-week blues. On the plate, we could see what appears to be chicken with roasted flax seeds and sauteed mushrooms. The dish garnished with fresh coriander leaves looked tempting. Read more about it here.





Arjun Kapoor's food diaries does show a range of mouth-watering food, isn't it?