India is a land where the arrival of the harvest season is marked through age-old traditional festivals. Baisakhi is one such festival that marks the coming of the spring season. Baisakhi, also known as Vaisakh Sankranti, is observed by the Sikh community all across the world. This year, the Baisakhi festivities will be marked on April 14. The celebration signifies the new year of the solar Hindu calendar. The day of Baisakhi marks new beginnings and growth as it heralds a new year. And, as they say, any festival is incomplete without food. A table full of mouth-watering delicacies is what we all need. Don't we?





Baisakhi 2022 is a harvest celebrated across the world.

Let's take a look at some Punjabi dishes that can be made on Baisakhi 2022

This winter dish is so good that it is often cooked especially for the Baisakhi festival. Mustard leaves, cooked with bathua leaves and spinach, give this preparation a flavour like none other.

A must-have on your menu. You can never go wrong with a bowl full of mouth-watering dal. Serve it with oodles of ghee alongside roti, naan or rice. The choicest of spices and herbs make this dish a treat on Baisakhi.

Let's enjoy some traditional bread this Baisakhi. It is a crispy delight that is bound to take your taste buds on a joy ride.





Amritsari Kulcha is stuffed and served with Chole by the side.

Add sweetness to your Baisakhi festivities with this signature dish. It is crispy texture will surely make you want to have more.

If you want to go for something simple and delicious, we suggest the timeless taste of aloo paratha. D we need to say more?





Enjoy Baisakhi 2022 with these amazing recipes.