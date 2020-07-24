Bakrid 2020: Treat Your Family With This Unique Ande Ka Halwa (Recipe Inside)

Egg halwa can be considered to be the sweet-version of scrambled eggs

What's a celebration without some sweet indulgences! A celebratory feast just doesn't seem complete without devouring some scrumptious traditional desserts - halwa being a popular choice on the list. A humble bowl of halwa, with oodles of ghee and nuts, is loved by one and all and there are no two ways about it. If you explore a bit, you will find various types of halwas, unique to particular regions of India and their food culture. While North Indians enjoy halwas made of sooji (semolina), gajar (carrot), atta (wheat flour) and moong dal, South Indian cuisine boasts of kashi halwa (made of ash gourd) and kesari bhath (made of sooji and pineapple).





As the nation gears up to mark Eid-Al-Adha (Bakra Eid) on 1st August 2020, we bring you a unique halwa recipe that can be a luscious addition to your Eid 'dawat' spread. It is called ande ka halwa (or egg halwa).





Egg halwa can be considered to be the sweet-version of the much-cherished scrambled eggs. The recipe is fuss-free and can be prepared in no time.





Here's The Recipe For Ande Ka Halwa (Egg Halwa):

Ingredients:

Eggs- 6-7





Milk- 100 ml





Kesar-infused milk- 2-3 teaspoons (for colour)





Green cardamom- 3-4 (pounded)





Condensed milk- 4-5 tablespoon





Sugar- half cup (or more- as per your taste)





Salt- a pinch





Ghee- 6-7 tablespoon





Mawa (khoya)- a little less than a half cup





Dry fruits and nuts of your choice- to garnish (chopped)





Method:

Break the eggs in a blending jar. Add milk, pounded cardamom, sugar, salt, condensed milk, kesar-infused milk to it and blend it into a smooth mixture.





Heat a kadhai and pour ghee in it.





Now, add the egg-milk mixture to it and stir continuously to prevent the halwa from forming lumps. Make sure, you keep it on medium to low flame.





Keep stirring till the mixture till it turns thick and forms a halwa-like consistency.





Once you are satisfied with the texture, add mawa (khoya) to it and stir for at least 5 minutes. You will find ghee oozing out of the halwa.





Now, transfer it to a serving bowl and garnish with dry fruits and nuts.





Serve it hot.





Cooking Tips:

You can also use food colour instead of kesar.

You may add a drop or two of vanilla essence if you don't like the egg's smell.

If you do not find mawa (khoya), replace it with milk powder; or you can prepare khoya at home. Click here for the recipe.

You may add the mawa to the egg-milk mixture while blending, instead of adding it to the halwa at the end.

Stir the mixture in kadhai continuously to prevent sticking to the bottom.

So, this Eid, try out this egg halwa recipe and surprise your family with a special dessert, along with phirni and sheer khurma.





Eid Mubarak!



















