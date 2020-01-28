Bengali Food: You Have Heard Of ‘Aloor Chop’, ‘Peyaji’; But Are You Aware Of These ‘Bhajas’?

'Cha' and 'Chop'- perfect evening snack combo for Bengalis

When in Bengal, one can just not miss 'chop/Tele-Bhaja' (deep fried pakodas/fritters in mustard oil), 'matir vare chai' (kulhad wali chai) and loads of adda (literal meaning is chats and gossips, but here it's more than what it means, adda to Bengalis is an emotion). Whenever a person in Bengal is asked about an evening snack with chai, he/she will instantly say, "let's have chop". Now 'Chop' can be of different kinds - macher (fish) chop, chicken chop, mutton chop, aloor (potato) chop, peyaji (onion pakoda), beguni (brinjal fritters) and many more. In Delhi, if you have ever visited CR Park, then surely you have got a glimpse of all these.











Fritters out of aloo, peyaj, chicken, mutton is always mentioned whenever we speak about Bengali 'Tele Bhaja'. But did you know that they also make fritters out of some flowers? Why not? Bengali food has a huge variety, so fritters out of flowers, can also be possible. Let's find out.











Here Are 3 Flowers That Can Be Turned Into Chop/Tele Bhaja







Pumpkin Flower

Pumpkin flowers are called 'Kumro Phool' in Bengali. And the fritter is called 'Kumro Phooler Bora'. It is one of the most popular fritters in Bengali cuisine, which is dipped in gram and rice flour batter (light batter/not thick as aloo ke pakode's batter) and deep fried in mustard oil. This crispy snack is best consumed as it is. It can also be served with Kasundi (Bengali Mustard Sauce).







Agastha Flower

Also called 'Bok Phool', this flower is white in colour. The bark, leaves and flower of this tree has been used as Ayurvedic medicine for thousand years. Like 'Kumro Phooler Bora', 'Book Phool Bhaja' is also dipped in gram flour batter and deep fried in mustard oil. Here, the batter is thicker and has few nigella seeds (kalonji) in it to add flavour.











Morninga Flower Or Drumstick Flower

It is known as 'Sojne Phool' in Bengal and has several health benefits - treats stomach complaints, protects liver, makes bones healthier and more. The best part is that it is gluten free. All you need to do is chop the flowers, mix with gram flour, and add turmeric, kalonji and salt and shallow fry. The tasty and healthy 'Sojne Phooler Bora' is ready to be served.

















So, next time, if you feel like having something 'hatke' yet easy snacks with tea in the evening, then you may consider try these fritters.











