Making gravy is no less than an art. It may seem like an easy thing to cook, but our fellow cooks would know that it indeed requires practice. Most Indian gravies have a thick texture, and achieving this consistency is not the easiest thing to do. Cream is most commonly used to accomplish this purpose. However, what do you do in a situation when you've run out of cream or do not wish to add it to your gravy due to its high-fat content? How can one achieve that restaurant-style consistency without adding cream? There are so many other everyday ingredients that work as remarkable thickening agents like cream. Check them out below:

Also Read: 5 Tomato Gravies For Quick And Easy Cooking

Here Are 5 Thickening Agents For Making Restaurant-Style Gravies:

1. Maida

Maida (all-purpose flour) works as an excellent thickening agent for Indian gravies. To use it, you must mix it in some water first before adding it to your gravy while it's cooking. This way, there will be no lumps in it, and it'll turn out super smooth and creamy, just like a restaurant one. You can add maida to dishes that have a tomato base or even something like a vegetable korma.

Photo Credit: Istock

2. Cashew Nuts

Cashew nuts have the power to make gravies super rich and creamy. Grind the cashew nuts in a mixer grinder along with some water to make a smooth paste. Now simply add it to the gravy while it's cooking. The richness it adds to the food will make you drool right from the first bite. Since cashew nut paste is more on the sweeter side, it helps balance out the spiciness. Add it to dishes such as methi malai matar and dum aloo.

3. Magaj Seeds

Did you know you could use magaj (watermelon) seeds to thicken your gravies? As surprising as it sounds, seed pastes are in fact quite useful when trying to achieve that restaurant-style thick gravy. Soak the seeds in hot water for a while, and then blend them in the grinder. You may need to add some water to help achieve a paste consistency. It also imparts a distinct flavour to the dishes and can be added to almost all gravies.

4. Besan

Another great way to thicken your gravy is by adding besan (gram flour) to it. All you have to do is simply roast the besan in a pan and then add it to your gravy. Make sure that the besan is well roasted, or else your gravy will have a raw smell to it. Adding besan to your gravy will give it a perfect, thick texture. If required, you can also dilute the besan a little before adding it.

Also Read: Watch: How To Make No-Onion, No-Garlic Gravy For All Indian Curries

Photo Credit: iStock

5. Yoghurt

Yoghurt is another reliable ingredient for thickening gravies. To use it, make sure that the yoghurt is not too cold, as adding it directly to a hot gravy can result in curdling. So, first, always take out some gravy separately, mix it with yoghurt, and then add it to the gravy. This way there will be no lumps in it. You can add yoghurt to butter chicken, tikka masala, or even chicken korma.





Now that you know about these thickening agents, use them wisely and transform your homemade gravies into restaurant-style ones.