Bhai Dooj, the festival that celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters, is incomplete without a feast. On this day, sisters prepare a delicious spread for their brothers. Many brothers, too, rustle up something lip-smacking for their sisters. In fact, after the prayers and rituals are complete, the most awaited part of the festival is the variety of dishes on offer. If you are wondering what to cook for your siblings on Bhai Dooj, we have specially curated a list for you. Know what the best part of these recipes is? These dishes can be made in under 30 minutes.





1. Green Peas Kebab





Made with green peas, cashew nuts, chickpea flour and some spices, this kebab is a delight. Also, the raw kebabs can be kept ready beforehand and deep-fried quickly as per the need.





2. Veg Galouti Kebab





The use of rajma gives this kebab a soft texture. It's a popular vegetarian alternative to the meat-based galouti kebab. You can serve this kebab as starters as well as snacks.

Pair this pulao with a yummy gravy.

3. Tawa Sabz Pulao





If your sibling is visiting you for lunch, this recipe is a must. You can pair it with their favourite vegetable gravy. This dish is as much healthy as it is tasty and filled with different flavours.





4. Pan Fried Chilli Paneer





You may have tried a number of chilli paneer recipes, but this one takes the cake. It's very easy and super delicious, and you can pair it with the tawa sabz pulao.

Paneer korma would go great with pulao.

5. Paneer Korma





In this dish, fried and crunchy paneer cubes are tossed into a bowl of thick gravy prepared with tomatoes, spices, cashew nuts. It's a mouth-watering delight!





6. Badam Ki Phirni





A sumptuous meal is incomplete without a dash of sweetness. Having treated your siblings to an elaborate meal, Badam Ki Phirni does the trick when it comes to desserts. Your siblings will leave your home filled with sweetness.





7. Apple Cinnamon Halwa





This is an easy and delicious halwa made with sweet apples, ghee, sugar and nuts. The smooth texture has aromatic hints of cinnamon. Make this delish apple halwa whenever a sweet craving strikes.





So, if you are in a rush and want to rustle up something fast, pick any of these recipes and make the day special for your siblings.