There is just something about Valentine's Day that fills you up with mushy feelings for your special one. As the world is blanketed in the colour of love, even the biggest cynic cannot help but give in to the celebratory spirit of the day. Cards, gifts, candlelight dinners, and spending quality time with your loved one: there are multiple ways in which you can express your love. However, it is safe to assume that out of everything else, there is nothing that beats the happiness of being presented with Valentine's Day cake. And Both Bipasha and Karan Singh Grover are well aware of this fact! Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover have been married for almost 6 years now, but the couple cannot stop gushing about each other to this day. Being ardent foodies, it is only natural that Bipasha and Karan spend the day of love with a delicious Valentine's cake.





Bipasha Basu shared with her social media family the delicious Valentine's Day cake that the couple enjoyed. The cake looked absolutely gorgeous and every bit tempting. A layered cake with a cream filling and crumb coat, this delish cake was topped with exotic and vibrant fruits like strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, and delicious creamy decorations. The cake topper reads 'Happy Valentine's Day' and we could also see 'Monkey love' written on it. Take a look at the delicious Valentine's Day treat here:

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover celebrate Valentine's day

Both Bipasha and Karan share a penchant for good food and their post and social media updates have given us enough proof for that. The duo is often seen indulging in delicacies from around the globe on their vacations. Their most recent romantic getaway to the Maldives was filled with drool-worthy treats and delicacies. However, even out of all those exotic dishes, if there was one thing that managed to make Bipasha Basu go crazy, it was but the humble tea. Read more about it here.





However, the couple doesn't always need vacation pictures to make us drool; the homemade food by chef Bipasha is as exceptional as any restaurant. Karan Singh Grover often shares glimpses of the delicacies that his wife has prepared for him. From a Japanese ramen bowl on a rainy day to mouth-watering pies and cakes for the evening, Bipasha Basu has left no stone unturned to pamper her husband.





We are absolutely tempted by the delicious Valentine's cake that Bipasha and Karan are enjoying. What are your cake choices for the day? Let us know in the comments below.