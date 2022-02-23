Karan Singh Grover just celebrated his 40th birthday, and his bash was all about friends, dancing and, most important, cake! The duo was spotted singing, dancing and having a ton of fun. Born on 23rd February 1982, the model and television star has been married to Bipasha Basu for about six years, and they shall be ringing in their seventh wedding anniversary this year. The birthday celebration was attended by a series of notable Television stars like Arti Singh and Rajiv Datia, but the highlight of the event was the birthday cake! Take a look:





Also Read: Smriti Irani Had This Famous Drink On Her Trip To Varanasi; See Pic

As you can see, the lavish affair didn't only have just one cake, but two! A strawberry flavour cake and a blueberry flavour, it seems like the theme for the birthday cakes was all about fruits. One can only assume that Karan Singh Grover is a fan of fruity, creamy and delicious cakes! The strawberry cake had a white creamy frosting along with slices of strawberry adorned on the side of the cake. The blueberry cake also had white frosting with chunks of blueberries giving the frosting a hint of blue.

Bipasha and Karan are quite passionate foodies, just like Karan's birthday, they like to celebrate almost every occasion with cake! The couple's Valentine's Day celebration had a delicious strawberry cake, just like Karan's birthday cake. That's not all, Bipasha's birthday celebration also included a lip-smacking variety of delicious cakes, sent to her by loved ones. Cake seems to be their go-to sweet dish.





The duo shares a penchant for good food and love to go on food adventures together, and their social media keeps us updated about all their foodie fun! Their latest romantic getaway to the Maldives turned to a foodie paradise, with all the delicious delicacies they were enjoying together.





What did you think of the couple's love for cakes? Do tell us in the comments section below!