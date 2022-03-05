When it comes to staying in shape, not all celebrities rely on insanely restrictive meal plans. There are some who let loose once in a while and give in to temptations, even though it may mean a few extra hours in the gym later. And that's exactly the reason we adore Bipasha Basu! The actress is a self-confessed foodie and does not mind indulging her taste buds once in a while. She has an undying love for traditional Indian sweets — her guilty pleasure. So, when a box of motichoor laddoos arrived at her Mumbai home all the way from Lucknow, the actress was in a quandary.





Sharing a video of the mouth-watering sweets on Instagram Stories, Bipasha Basu is heard saying, “I don't know if my friends Ayaz and Jannat love me or not. They have just arrived from Lucknow with these.” After a brief pause, she continues, “You know what happens to me when I see these. God save me.” Take a look at the mouth watering sweets here:

Screengrab from an Instagram story by Bipasha Basu.

Though Bipasha Basu is a foodie, she maintains a balance between her diet and training program. Time and again she gives us a peek into her culinary adventures. The actress recently shared her desi meal diaries with us. We could see paratha and what appeared to be a dry aloo matar dish in the photo. A bowl of masala dal was also there. We could see larger bowls of curry and rice on the table. There was another side dish that appeared to be made of potatoes. “Food coma”, Bipasha captioned the photo. Take a look at it here.





Bipasha Basu and her husband, actor Karan Singh, enjoyed a beautiful cake on Valentine's Day. Karan, like Bipasha, is a passionate foodie. The Valentine's Day dessert was a multilayer cake with a cream filling and crumb coat with exotic fruits like strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries on top. “Happy Valentine's Day”, said the cake topper, which also had “Monkey love” scrawled on it. Click here to take a look at Bipasha and Karan's delicious Valentine's Day treat.





Bipasha Basu's food diaries are so adorable.