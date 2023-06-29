Finally, the monsoon is here to wash away all our summer distress. With incessant rainfall in certain parts of the country, we are experiencing a sudden nip in the air, making our mornings lazier than ever. Let's agree that getting out of that warm and cosy bed in such amazing weather seems like a pain. But the truth is, there's no room for lethargy as we have a long day ahead. So, what do you do then? Trust us and resort to the humble ginger. Wonder why? It's because ginger adds that zing to recharge you in the morning. Besides, it provides you with energy and essential nutrients to stay fit and active throughout the day.

If you are convinced enough and looking for ways to include ginger in your morning rituals, then listen up! Here, we have some classic ways to make it a part of your daily diet during the monsoons.

Why Ginger Is Considered Good for Monsoon?

Ginger contains a compound called gingerol and other essential nutrients that, according to Ayurveda, have been a part of traditional treatments for ages. From treating seasonal flu to curing an upset stomach, a dash of ginger works magic when taken in the right amount. Ginger helps prevent various gut-related problems that we generally face during the rainy season. Moreover, ginger has antioxidants, anti-inflammatory, and antiviral properties, which help keep us nourished and immune from within.

Monsoon Diet Tips: 5 Ways to Make Ginger a Part of Your Morning Ritual:

1. Prepare a detox drink:

Many of you have a tendency to start your day with a detox drink. During the monsoons, prepare a concoction with a dash of ginger to make it healthier and suitable for the season. Here's a ginger-based detox drink recipe for you to try.

2. Add it to your chai:

Monsoon and masala chai go hand-in-hand. Tea leaves brewed with a range of masalas, including ginger, clove, and cinnamon, help you prepare a beverage that refills you with energy to stay active throughout the day. Click here for a soulful chai recipe.

3. Make pickles:

Paratha, dosa, and idli are possibly some of the most common options for breakfast in an Indian household. While each of these foods is wholesome, adding some achar to them enhances the flavours and goodness. This monsoon, we bring you some delicious ginger-based achar recipes to pair with your morning meals. Click here to know more.

4. Add it to your smoothie:

Over the years, smoothies have become a popular breakfast option among health enthusiasts. You will find various smoothie options prepared with different types of fruits and vegetables. During this season, we suggest making a smoothie with ginger (and other ingredients) to make it fulfilling and healthy at the same time. Here's a ginger-based smoothie recipe for you to try.

5. Add it to your cookies:

Tea is never complete without some cookies on the side. We suggest baking ginger cookies this monsoon to add the ingredient to your diet in the yummiest way possible. Find a ginger cookie recipe here.

Choose your meals wisely and enjoy the monsoon with utmost safety!