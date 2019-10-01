Bored Of Your Regular Samosa? Prepare Samosa Chaat For A Tangy Twist!

Give your leftover samosas a tangy twist.

While growing up in an Indian household, crispy spicy snacks have been a part of all our evening binges. From namakpare to kachoris, to pakodas and to cutlets, there is nothing that we would barter these delights for. But put a samosa on the other side and our hearts would just melt in no time. One of the most loved snacks across the country, samosa doesn't need a special occasion to be relished. A cup of chai and a side of chutney is more than enough at any time of the day to savour these triangle puffs.





But while you might think of samosa to be a completely desi snack, you'll be surprised to know that this flaky snack traces its origin to the Middle East and central Asian region. The word samosa itself comes from the word 'sanbosag' that has its roots in the Persian language. Stuffed, flavourful pastry, samosa has a spicy potato filling and is served with a chatpati chutney. But with numerous fusion experiments with the snack, we now have a string of variety when it comes to the stuffing inside the samosa. Paneer samosa, noodle samosa, mutton samosa, moong dal samosa, onion samosa to even chocolate samosa, you will never run out of options!





If you are already done with trying all the exciting varieties of samosas and wish to do more, we've got you covered with a unique samosa recipe that doubles up as a delicious chaat recipe too! If you've got some leftover samosa at home, rekindle it with some spices, tamarind, onion, paapdis, curd, red chilli, sev and chaat masala for a sumptuous plate of samosa chaat. This is a super easy and quick snack recipe if you have unexpected guests at home. Moreover, it can be an interesting pick for the festive season that is just around the corner. People love to feast on chatpati chaats during the festival of Diwali and what's better than samosa chaat to please all? Prepare this yummy treat at home and let us know how you liked it. Find the recipe of samosa chaat here.







