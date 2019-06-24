Got Leftover Samosas? Re-Fashion Them Into These Delicious Dishes!

Samosas can be enjoyed as more than just entrees

Samosa is arguably one of the most-loved desi snacks and it has now been out and about, making waves among Indian food lovers overseas as well. Although Indians might love the samosa with a passion, the snack traces its origins to the Middle-East and central Asian region. The word samosa is rooted in the Persian language and comes from the word 'sanbosag'. Believe it or not, samosa is now enjoyed in at least six different countries, including Africa and the Mediterranean countries. The snack is basically a stuffed, savoury pastry that is conical in shape and can have a variety of fillings, including spiced potato, lentils and minced meats. However, numerous 'fusion versions' of the samosa, including pasta samosa and noodle samosa, have also emerged now, even though the classic potato and kheema versions remain the most popular ones.





Samosa is enjoyed for breakfast or as a tea-time snack in India and widely enjoyed with tangy and sweet tamarind chutney and spicy mint and coriander chutney. Nothing can beat the joy of munching on a plateful of beautiful, golden brown deep-fried samosa that is spectacular on its own. But if you have some samosas leftover from your breakfast at home, then you can fashion them into a number of other delicious dishes. You need just a pinch of creativity to use the crunch and spiciness of the samosa to invent stellar dishes.





Here Are Some Interesting Ways To Use Leftover Samosas:

1. Samosa Sandwich

Use your leftover samosa as filling for crunch, crispy toast sandwiches. All you need to do is break the samosa into smaller chunks. Press the crushed samosa in between two buttered sandwich breads and place it in a grill sandwich toaster for a few minutes. Leave it be until the bread is properly toasted and serve the samosa sandwich with chutneys or mayonnaise dips.





2. Samosa Chaat

Crush the samosa and layer your plate with the crispy samosa chunks and then you can pretty much add anything you like to your chaat. You can make it like chhole tikki chaat and add chickpea curry, chopped onions, tomatoes and chutneys and finish with crispy sev. You can also add spiced, beaten curd instead of the curry, along with chopped vegetables and chutneys. Here's a samosa chaat recipe you'll love.





Re-fashion leftover samosas into crispy samosa chaat

3. Chhole Samosa

If you have some leftover samosas that you need to finish, then you can simply cook chhole or chickpea curry and pair the two together. Top chhole samosa with chopped onions and a sprinkling of lemon juice and voila! Lunch is ready.





4. Kadhi Samosa

Samosas go spectacularly well with kadhi - the much-loved desi curd and besan curry. The crunch of the samosa and the creamy, tangy kadhi complement each other very well.





5. Samosa Bhel

You can turn your samosa into a yummy, quick and super crunchy bhel. Just add crushed samosa chunks along with the usual rice puffs or murmura, onions, tomatoes, puris etc. and toss them together in tamarind chutney. That's all it takes to prepare the crispiest, most delicious bhel ever!





We're sure you no longer look at samosa as a mere snack or an entrée now. Have any more delicious ideas for using up leftover samosas? Let us know in the comments section below.







