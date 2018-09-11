Breakfast For Weight Loss: Boost Your Metabolism With This Essential Breakfast Plan

It has been reiterated often enough how breakfast could be the most important meal of the day and how it may help you shed a pound or two. When it comes to weight loss, one of the biggest mistakes we do is that we omit certain foods from out diet, and at times, we even starve ourselves, which is not good for our health. We must think of foods as packages of nutrients with varying amounts of the three calorie-containing nutrients: carbohydrates, protein and fat. We just need to plan our meals better and substitute the fatty foods with healthy ones, moreover, follow a disciplined diet and fitness regimen. Starving, on the other hand, can wreck our metabolism and push us to eat more calories. The logic is simple; when we don't eat enough food, our body is depleted of energy and signals our brain to eat anything that is lying in front of us. When we eat after very long, we don't care about portion control, calories or anything else for that matter, thus, making way for excess weight gain. According to health experts, we should eat multiple small meals through the day to keep our metabolism going. Breakfast is said to be very crucial for weight loss. According to nutritionists, a nice filling breakfast can really rev up our weight loss goals naturally, as during morning, our metabolism is the fastest.



What Is Metabolism?







Metabolisms are chemical transformations that happen within a living being to sustain life. During the process of metabolism, calories in food and beverages are combined with oxygen to release the energy our body needs to function. Our body's metabolic rate determines the calories we burn in a day.



Here Are Some Metabolism-Boosting Foods We Can Include To Your Daily:





Pre-Breakfast Drinks/Herbs:





1. Lemon, honey and water: Consuming the miracle portion right in the morning can shoot up our metabolism naturally. Dietician, Anshul Jaibharat, says, "Honey, lemon and water is cleansing in nature and it's a great way to the break the fast after sleeping at night. But, for this to be effective, you need to drink it at a lukewarm temperature as soon as you wake up. Make sure the honey you're using is pure and preferably organic. The combination of honey and lemon makes you feel full for longer and reduces cravings, thus helping you maintain a healthy weight."





2. Tulsi leaves: "5-6 tulsi leaves in the morning detoxify the body and increase metabolism," writes Dr. Shikha Sharma in her book, "101 Weight Loss Tips". Some people do not like to chew tulsi leaves due to religious reasons; in that case, you can swallow them or mix them with water and keep it overnight. Drink next day.





3. Green tea: The active compound catechins found in green tea is said to do wonders for your metabolism. You can also add a hint of honey and a pinch of lemon to make the low-cal beverage more healthful.





Weight Loss: Breakfast Foods That Are Good For Metabolism







1. Scrambled egg whites: Egg whites are a storehouse of protein, which are filling, and therefore, very crucial for your weight loss goals. Studies have claimed that a high-protein diet may boost your metabolism by up to 80-100 calories. Eggs are loaded with all amino acids that your body can utilise for muscle maintenance, weight loss and other functions. This recipe would help you make perfectly creamy, comforting and soft scrambled eggs for your healthy mornings.





2. Oats: Along with proteins, oats are abundantly loaded with fibres, which do not get digested very quickly and give you a feeling of fullness for long. Since the body cannot digest fibre so quickly, it expends more calories in breaking it down and digesting it, thereby boosting your metabolism. Here are 4 recipes of oats you can try for breakfast.





3. Greek yogurt: Yogurt is a good source of protein. Team them up with fruits of your choice and you would have a delicious and metabolism-boosting breakfast for yourself. Here's a recipe of Greek yogurt you can try your hand at.





4. Fresh Fruits: Fresh and seasonal fruits are a great way to kick-start your metabolism for the day. You can pack yourself some as snacks. They are so much better than your oily and greasy snacks. Berries, mango, pineapple, apple, pears are some of the fruits you can include in your breakfast to boost metabolism.





Include these foods in your breakfast and see the results for yourself.







