Calories In Lemon: Here's Why You Should Add The Tarty Goodness In Your Diet

Sarika Rana | Updated: May 28, 2018 18:38 IST
Calories in Lemon
According to United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), calories in lemon are just 29 in about 100 grams. Lemon provides non-fat, low-sodium and low-calorie flavours to various delicacies and beverages. Basically, the calorie intake from lemons is negligible because a small amount of lemon juice is used as opposed to eating the whole fruit, considering it is sour. The calories in lemon come from one gram of carbohydrate.
According to the American Diabetes Association, lemon contains six percent of your daily value of vitamin C based on a 2,000 calorie diet. The juice has about three milligrams of sodium per tablespoon.
Benefits of Lemon
Here are a few reasons why you should definitely add lemons to your daily diet:
How To Use Lemons In Your Daily Diet; Recipes You'd Love!
Now that you have known the amount of calories in lemon, you can add this sour delight in your dishes. Here are a few recipes that you can prepare to reap maximum benefits from lemons.
1. Lemony Hummus with Basil Dressing Recipe
Recipe by Plavaneeta Borah
This recipe makes for a perfect summer dip; the flavours of which are refreshing and rejuvenating. Use this amazingly quick and light recipe with accompaniments like pita bread.
2. Lemon Rice
Recipe by Chef Niru Gupta
A squeeze of lime can make everything better. This quick and easy rice preparation is enhanced with distinct flavours of lemon juice, turmeric, curry leaves, chillies and mustard seeds.
3. Lemon Squash
Recipe by Chef Niru Gupta
What's better than a homemade lemon squash to beat the summer heat? Well, we all love a glassful of it; don't we? All you need is some sugar, lemon juice and water to make this rejuvenating drink.
4. Asparagus with Sesame and Lemon Recipe
Recipe by Chef Divya Burman
Crunchy asparagus with roasted sesame seeds tossed in olive oil and lemon juice drizzled on it; delicious much?
Recipe by Chef Manju Malhi
A sweet milk-based pudding that is lime and lemony! Bring together eggs, lemon juice, lemon zest, sugar, cinnamon and milk to make this delicious and unmissable sweet.
Low-calorie and super-healthy, lemon is surely a superfood we all need to add in our daily diets. So go on and make some refreshing delicacies and drinks using this tarty delight.