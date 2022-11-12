Certain street food items like dabeli occupy a special corner in our hearts. This quick and easy snack carries an unbeatable combination of spicy and sweet ingredients giving it a solid taste. The fresh buns stuffed with a wholesome quintessential masala prepared with different spices accompanied by fiery and flavourful chutneys, topped with onions and sev are a true delight. Well, if you've had enough of the regular roadside dabeli, we have something even more exciting for you. Chef Sanjeev Kapoor has shared another variation of this famous street food item through a video on Instagram. The video shows how to make cheese pav with a garlic-flavoured twist and too much cheese. Don't you feel tempted already? For the caption, he mentioned, “Pav + Cheese + Lasuni chatka = Too much fun.” Take a look.





Ingredients:

1) Red chilli garlic chutney – 1 tablespoon





2) Cheese slices – 8





3) Pav (slit without cutting through) – 4





4) Butter – 1 tablespoon





5) Dabeli masala – 2 tablespoons





6) Date and tamarind chutney – 1 tablespoon





7) Salt to taste





8) Chopped fresh coriander leaves (for garnishing) – 2 tablespoons





9) Masala peanuts to serve





10) Sev











Method:





Step 1: Firstly, take a non-stick pan and heat some butter in it. Put red chilli-garlic chutney and saute till the fat separates. You will see oil separating from the chutney.





Step 2: That's when you add dabeli masala, dates and tamarind chutney, salt, and coriander leaves and mix everything well. Cook for 2-3 minutes.





Step 3: Switch the heat and transfer the masala into a bowl.





Step 4: Take a couple of pavs and make a slit (without cutting it through completely). Spread the masala generously inside the pavs.





Step 5: Heat some butter in a non-stick tawa. Open the pavs and place them on the hot tawa with the masala side facing up, of course. Place two cheese slices over each pav and fold them in half to make a sandwich.





Step 6: Toast the pavs properly on both sides, till you see that the cheese has melted and the pavs have turned crispy.





Step 7: Now, you have to plate the dish. During this step, Arrange the pavs on a serving plate. Garnish them with masala peanuts, sev, and coriander leaves. Serve hot.













Now that you know what to cook in a jiffy whenever hunger pangs strike, when are you preparing this yummy cheesy delight?