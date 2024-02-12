Who doesn't love cheesecakes? If you are a fan of indulgent sweet treats and believe that the world of desserts is more than all things chocolate, you have got to be a cheesecake fan. Cheesecakes are creamy and rich. They melt in your mouth with every bite but are quite heavy and calorie-dense. If you love cheesecakes but are watching your calorie consumption, you may NOT have to bid farewell to your favourite dessert. Yes, you read that right. You can have your cake and eat it too (literally and metaphorically). How is it possible? Well, all we need to do is make some changes to the recipe to cut down on calories and make it healthier, while retaining the delicious taste. In a recent Instagram post, certified Yoga Instructor Ankini Singh, who is passionate about healthy cooking, shared a healthy, plant-based cheesecake recipe on her Instagram handle (@thebalancecooking). Let's learn how to make this no-bake and no-sugar cheesecake in a jar.





What Makes This Recipe Healthier Than Regular Cheesecake

Common ingredients of a regular cheesecake include cream, cream cheese, granulated sugar, butter, sour cream and crackers. A single slice of cheesecake (100 g) is loaded with a whopping 321 calories. This can easily make you go overboard with your daily calorie consumption limit. In this alternative recipe, none of the above-mentioned ingredients are used. Instead, the recipe uses healthy ingredients like oats flour, almonds, raisins, jaggery, dates and hung curd. Let's learn how to make this no-bake cheesecake in a jar.

Cheesecake Recipe (Healthy Version) | How To Give Cheesecake Recipe A Healthy Twist

This recipe requires no baking and is prepared in a jar. For the base crust, grind roasted almonds in a powder and mix it with roasted oats flour. Add raisins and jaggery to get a sticky consistency when it starts coming together. Press this down in a glass jar as the base of the cheesecake.



For the main cheesecake layer, soak whole cashews and dates in warm water for 2 hours. Remove the seeds of the dates. Grind the cashew and dates, adding cardamom powder and a little water. Mix this mixture to hung curd. Mix well to make it lump-free, then add it to the glass jar as a middle layer. Top it up with 3 to 4 tbsp strawberry chia jam and garnish with 1 tsp roasted and crushed pistachio. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour before serving. Enjoy!





Bonus: Top-Layer Strawberry Chia Jam Recipe

Since we are cutting down on sugar, try this homemade Strawberry Chia jam as shared by Ankini Singh. Chop the strawberries into small pieces. Heat a pan and add the strawberries. Add a little water, 1 tbsp chia seeds and a pinch of salt. Cook well until soft and then mash well with a masher. Add 3 tbsp date syrup and mix well. Once you get a nice thick jam consistency, cool down the jam, store it in an airtight glass container in the fridge and use upto 2 weeks.



Try this recipe to enjoy healthier and tasty desserts guilt-free.