Everybody loves a perfectly-made sandwich. Accompanied with a glass of juice or hot coffee, they are the most preferred breakfast meal for the young and old alike. When you are in a hurry to leave for work or your children are getting late for school, a sandwich comes to the rescue. It takes a few minutes to put together and is utterly satisfying. What's more, you can choose your fillings, ranging from everyday vegetables to versatile eggs. Packed with protein, eggs are your best bet when you are running short of vegetables and ideas.





Whether you are a cheese lover or have a thing for eggs, celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor has shared a recipe that can be described as the best of both worlds. "The name says it all! This has the perfect mixture of eggs, loads of cheese, and spices! It looks fancy but is easy to make and tasty," he wrote in an Instagram post.





If you look at the video, you will know it is indeed easy to make the cheesy egg-in-a-hole sandwich. It requires two slices of bread, having the central part removed to create enough space inside. Put the bread skeleton on a frying pan and crack an egg each inside the two slices. Let them poach. Take two more bread slices and layer them with cheese.





Watch the video here:

Eggs carry a number of health benefits and are easily available. They are rich in nutrients and inexpensive. You can have eggs every day but in moderation. Too much of it could increase body cholesterol levels. For 10 great sandwich recipes, click here.





If you want to pair your sandwich with a cup of hot tea, here's what you should do - make apricot tea. Chef Sanjeev Kapoor has previously shared the recipe for apricot tea, which he described as a "unique tea with exquisite flavours" to start your day on a charming note. Read more about it here.





Apart from apricot tea, you can have herbal lemongrass tea, too, for breakfast. Chef Sanjeev Kapoor had earlier shared the recipe for this as well. He described the herbal infusion as "zesty lemongrass in combination with ginger and aromatic Indian spices". Lemongrass tea is considered to have a variety of nutritional benefits, including the ability to cleanse the body, eliminate harmful toxic waste, and strengthen the immune system. Click here for the recipe.





A good breakfast gives a great start to the day, and the cheesy egg sandwich by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor looks too good to be skipped. Try it out now!