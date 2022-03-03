Paneer is one of those ingredients that you find in every Indian kitchen. In fact, it is so popular that we see our mothers curdling the milk and making fresh paneer. The versatility of paneer is such that we often make curries, sabzis, pakodas, cutlets, and more with it. You name any dish, and one can easily find a way to incorporate paneer into it. So, if you also love having paneer as much as we do, today we bring you some easy and quick paneer recipes to make for breakfast! These recipes will be ready in 15 minutes and will fulfil your morning hunger in no time. Once you make them, pair them with a cup of tea or coffee for maximum indulgence! Check out the recipes below:





Here Are 7 Paneer Recipes To Make For Breakfast

Pakoda is a platter of deep-fried and yummy delight that draws foodies like no other. Paneer cubes covered in a spicy besan batter and deep-fried until golden brown are a favourite of all age groups. This recipe makes for a lip-smacking breakfast.

Paneer toasty is simple to make. All you need is a crumbled paneer mixture coated in a spice blend, sandwiched between two slices of brown bread, and cooked in a toaster. Then, enjoy it with some chutney or ketchup!

Paneer bhurji, made by scrambling paneer and combining it with various spices, vegetables, and butter, is a filling dish that can be enjoyed at any time of day. It is simple to make, and you can even choose to add vegetables to it.

Paneer cutlets are popular with both children and adults. Pair it with chutney or ketchup, and a delicious recipe is all set to be savoured. In this recipe, you can also choose to air fry the cutlets.





5. Paneer Paratha





Parathas are one of the most popular breakfast choices. This time, move over your aloo paratha and make a delicious paneer paratha. Here, you can also choose to add green chillies as per your preference. Once you make it, pair it with some achar or dahi!

Another one of the classic recipes, chilla is made only using some besan, spices and water. Once you make the chilla, stuff in some spiced paneer in it and enjoy it.

A quick salad is an excellent option when you're short on time. Since raw paneer contains the maximum amount of nutrition, you can throw in a considerable amount of paneer pieces into your salad, and add some greens to it. Mix it with spices and herbs, and you are all set with a delicious salad!

So, what are you waiting for? Make these delicious paneer recipes for breakfast in 15 minutes, and let us know which one was your favourite!