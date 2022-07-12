After the scorching heat of summer, monsoon showers have finally blessed us with serene weather. The rain makes us crave all kinds of delicious snacks. There is a certain bliss in enjoying a hot snack with tea while staring at the calming monsoon showers! While monsoon is synonymous with chai-samosa or chai-pakoda, repeating these combinations every day can get a little monotonous. In an attempt to try something unique yet familiar, we have found the recipes for delicious variations of samosas you can enjoy this monsoon season. Pair your evening tea with these lip-smacking unique samosa recipes.











5 Unique Samosa Recipe For Monsoon:

1.Chinese Samosa







This samosa doesn't have the typical aloo filling. Rather, it has veggies like carrots, capsicum, and cabbage bathed in spicy sauces to make a delicious filling for the crispy samosa. Also, unlike the regular samosa shape, the filling is wrapped in a square-shaped maida-based crispy cover.











Click here for the full recipe for Chinese Samosa.





2.Pizza Samosa







What if we told you that there is a way of eating pizza and samosa at the same time? We have found a simple yet delicious recipe for pizza samosa. This dish has the crispy outer layers of a samosa with the cheesy and delicious filling of the pizza.







Click here for the full recipe for Pizza Samosa.





3.Pinwheel Samosa







If you are someone who struggles with shaping the samosa, then this is the right recipe for you! With this samosa, you shall get a crispy layer and samosa masala in each bite, because of its unique shape. Samosa pinwheels take absolutely no time and are a super delectable and easy snack recipe to prepare at home!











Click here for the full recipe for Pinwheel Samosa.

4.Samosa Puff







Making a puff is way easier than making dough for a samosa. The puff usually has a flaky texture from the outside and is stuffed with various fillings. It can be served with any dip. You can even make these delights when you have guests coming over. We are sure this will win over your family.











Click here for the full recipe for Samosa Puff.





5.Samosa Chaat







If you've got some leftover samosa at home, rekindle it with some spices, tamarind, onion, papadis, curd, red chilli, sev and chaat masala for a sumptuous plate of samosa chaat. This is a super easy and quick snack recipe if you have unexpected guests at home.











Click here for the full recipe of Samosa Chaat.

Try out these unique samosa recipes this monsoon and let us know which one is your favourite in the comments section below.