Christmas 2017: 10 Christmas Party Recipes

NDTV Food | Updated: December 20, 2017 19:06 IST
Take a look at the 10 best Christmas Party Recipes
1. Bacon Wrapped Stuffed Dates
Recipe by Chef Vicky Ratnani
Also, known as Devils on Horseback, these traditional snacks are prepared during Christmas feasts. Dates are stuffed with chives, lots of cream and wrapped in bacon and baked to perfection. Devouring, isn't it?
Recipe by Chef Crystal Mendonce
You don't want to miss the authentic recipe of Turkey Mussalam, full of spices and unmissable flavours. The spicy treat is exactly what you need for a grand Christmas party.
3. Irish Stew
Recipe by Chef Manju Malhi
This Christmas Party recipe may look simple, but it may just turn out to be the hero of your celebration. It is a much celebrated Irish dish with mutton, potatoes, carrots and parsley and is spiced with black pepper, thyme and salt.
4. Roast Chicken, Potato Mash and Black Tomato
Recipe by Chef Joey Matthew
Who wouldn't like the idea of roasted chicken along with amazing potato mash and black tomato as side dishes? This is not just your simple roast chicken party recipe, but one that will make your guests ask for more.
Recipe by Chef Vicky Ratnani
This recipe has lamb marinated in a host of spices and baked to perfection and served on a bed of roasted or sautéed vegetables. Mouthwatering much?
6. Lobster Thermidor
Recipe by Chef Murli Nair
Lobster meat is cooked with the likes of mushrooms, cream, wine and herbs and served with its shell with Bechamel Sauce. What's the wait for? Go on and prepare it!
Chef Anand Panwar
Christmas special stollen bread is loaded with nuts, raisins and candied fruits. This traditional German fruitcake is prepared way before Christmas in order to let it develop the flavour. Interesting!
Recipe by Chef Divya Burman
What's a festival without dessert and what better than sugar cookies? These crunchy cookies are just perfect for a quick dessert fix. Make and store them prior to the festival and serve as and when your guests visit!
9. Plum Pudding with Brandy Sauce
Recipe by Chef Andy Verma with Chef Rozerio
Move over plum cake, this Christmas, opt for a moist plum pudding along with brandy and rum soaked fruits. To accompany it, add sweet and thick bandy sauce with custard powder and make it utterly delicious.
10. Rum Balls
Recipe by Chef Niru Gupta
Make your chocolate desserts more delicious by adding rum to them like these simple rum balls. So wait no more as you have got the easiest dessert recipe to try out and impress your guests.
These Christmas party ideas are lip-smackingly amazing, and they are bound to leave your guests asking for more!