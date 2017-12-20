Christmas 2017: 10 Christmas Party Recipes

Highlights Christmas is just around the corner

time to feast on delectable cuisines along with family and friends. Your city is already gleaming with lights, shops are flooded with Santa caps and yummy treats and festivities are surely in the air. So, are you prepping up for hosting a Christmas party for your friends and family and have no idea what to serve? Well, we have your back. We have collected some amazing Christmas party recipes that your guests will absolutely love.

Take a look at the 10 best Christmas Party Recipes

1. Bacon Wrapped Stuffed Dates

Recipe by Chef Vicky Ratnani

Also, known as Devils on Horseback, these traditional snacks are prepared during Christmas feasts. Dates are stuffed with chives, lots of cream and wrapped in bacon and baked to perfection. Devouring, isn't it?



Bacon wrapped stuffed dates

2. Turkey Mussalam

Recipe by Chef Crystal Mendonce

You don't want to miss the authentic recipe of Turkey Mussalam, full of spices and unmissable flavours. The spicy treat is exactly what you need for a grand Christmas party.

3. Irish Stew

Recipe by Chef Manju Malhi

This Christmas Party recipe may look simple, but it may just turn out to be the hero of your celebration. It is a much celebrated Irish dish with mutton, potatoes, carrots and parsley and is spiced with black pepper, thyme and salt.

4. Roast Chicken, Potato Mash and Black Tomato

Recipe by Chef Joey Matthew

Who wouldn't like the idea of roasted chicken along with amazing potato mash and black tomato as side dishes? This is not just your simple roast chicken party recipe, but one that will make your guests ask for more.



Roasted Chicken Photo Credit: NDTV Beeps

5. Roast Leg of Lamb

Recipe by Chef Vicky Ratnani

This recipe has lamb marinated in a host of spices and baked to perfection and served on a bed of roasted or sautéed vegetables. Mouthwatering much?



This recipe has lamb marinated in a host of spices ​



6. Lobster Thermidor

Recipe by Chef Murli Nair

Lobster meat is cooked with the likes of mushrooms, cream, wine and herbs and served with its shell with Bechamel Sauce. What's the wait for? Go on and prepare it!

7. Stollen Bread

Chef Anand Panwar

Christmas special stollen bread is loaded with nuts, raisins and candied fruits. This traditional German fruitcake is prepared way before Christmas in order to let it develop the flavour. Interesting!



Stollen bread

8. Sugar Cookies

Recipe by Chef Divya Burman

What's a festival without dessert and what better than sugar cookies? These crunchy cookies are just perfect for a quick dessert fix. Make and store them prior to the festival and serve as and when your guests visit!



Sugar cookies



9. Plum Pudding with Brandy Sauce

Recipe by Chef Andy Verma with Chef Rozerio

Move over plum cake, this Christmas, opt for a moist plum pudding along with brandy and rum soaked fruits. To accompany it, add sweet and thick bandy sauce with custard powder and make it utterly delicious.



Plum pudding

10. Rum Balls

Recipe by Chef Niru Gupta

Make your chocolate desserts more delicious by adding rum to them like these simple rum balls. So wait no more as you have got the easiest dessert recipe to try out and impress your guests.

These Christmas party ideas are lip-smackingly amazing, and they are bound to leave your guests asking for more!

Merry Christmas 2017!