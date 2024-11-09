Are you someone who loves parathas as much as you love cheese? Well, why not? Both are incredibly satisfying, and there are plenty of exciting recipes to try. We typically enjoy them separately but imagine combining the flavours into one dish. Wouldn't that be amazing? Meet your new favourite dish: Chutney Cheese Paratha. This unique paratha offers the best of both worlds and should be next on your must-try list. Plus, it also features the all-time favourite pudina chutney, adding a distinct flavour. With so many interesting tastes, we're sure you'll want to try making it at home. So, why wait? Let's dig in!

Also Read: Bored Of Eating The Same Old Paratha? Spice It Up With This Flavourful Paratha Masala!

Photo Credit: iStock

What Is Chutney Cheese Paratha?

Chutney cheese paratha is unlike any other paratha you've had before. In this recipe, the paratha is topped with a generous amount of pudina chutney and cheese. The result is a lip-smacking paratha that is ideal for times when you feel like having something indulgent. You can enjoy this chutney cheese paratha for breakfast, lunch, or dinner.

What To Serve With Chutney Cheese Paratha?

Wondering what to pair with this unique paratha? Opt for the classic butter and curd combination. If you can get your hands on fresh white butter, even better. For an extra hint of flavour, feel free to pair the paratha with any achaar of your choice.

How To Make Chutney Cheese Paratha | Chutney Cheese Paratha Recipe

The recipe for this delicious chutney cheese paratha was shared by the Instagram page @mygardenofrecipes. Start by preparing the chutney for the paratha. For this, add fresh coriander, garlic, ginger, green chillies, jeera, and salt to a food blender. Add some water and blend until everything is well combined. Next, roll out the dough evenly and spread a generous amount of butter on it, followed by the prepared pudina chutney. Top it with shredded mozzarella cheese or any other cheese of your choice. Create a hole in the centre using your finger, while spreading the dough outward. It should resemble the shape of a donut. Now, simply curl it all up like a lachha paratha. Once done, cook on a heated tawa with a generous drizzle of ghee. Flip and cook on the other side. Serve hot and enjoy!

Also Read: No-Maida Pizza Paratha: Your Kids Will Love This Delicious Meal In The Lunch Box

Watch the complete video below:

Try making this tasty chutney cheese paratha at home and share your experience in the comments below. Happy Cooking!