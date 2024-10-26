Parathas are an all-time favourite option for breakfast. When served hot with a dollop of butter and a bowl of fresh yoghurt, nothing can get better. The best part? There are a myriad of paratha recipes to choose from, so you never really get bored. However, there may be times when your paratha doesn't turn out as flavourful. It may lack that distinct masaledaar flavour that makes it so delicious. Now, what if we told you that instead of adding the masalas individually, you could add them together in the form of a masala blend? Introducing: Paratha Masala! This unique spice mix will significantly enhance the flavour of your parathas. Give it a try, and you'll never look back!

Also Read: 5 Signs You Are The Biggest Paratha Lover

Photo Credit: iStock

What Is Paratha Masala Used For?

As the name suggests, this masala is added to parathas. It consists of a mix of different spices, such as coriander, fennel, and kasuri methi. Whether you're making aloo paratha, gobhi paratha, or paneer paratha, feel free to use this masala blend while making any of them. It'll be a game-changer for your recipes!

How To Store Paratha Masala?

Just like other masalas, paratha masala should be stored in an air-tight container. Place the container in a cool, dark place, away from sunlight. You can also store it in a spice rack if you have one. This way, your paratha masala can last up to 5-6 months.

How To Make Paratha Masala At Home | Paratha Masala Recipe

Making paratha masala is quite simple and straightforward. To make it, all you need are six basic ingredients. The recipe for this spice mix was shared by MasterChef Aruna Vijay on her official Instagram handle. Start by combining red chilli powder, coriander (dhania) powder, fennel (saunf) powder, amchoor (dry mango) powder, kasuri methi (fenugreek seeds), and salt in a bowl. Mix well until the spices are equally distributed. That's it - your paratha masala is now ready! Super easy to make, right?

Also Read: 6 Genius Tips For Making the Yummiest Lauki Paratha Ever

Watch the complete video below:

So, the next time you make parathas at home, don't forget to add a sprinkle of this delightful masala while preparing them.