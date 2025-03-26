Summer is here, and the best way to beat the heat is by sipping refreshing beverages. From lemonades and milkshakes to lassis and sherbets, and more - there are options galore to choose from. And we are sure you must have a personal favourite summer drink as well. But how about quenching your thirst with something different this time? Introducing Coconut Kulukki - a South Indian-style sherbet that is super refreshing and packed with tantalising flavours. The recipe for this beverage was shared by the Instagram page @burrpet_by_dhruvijain. Once you try it out, it'll become your go-to for summer.

Also Read: Shaken Not Stirred - Everything You Need To Know About Kochi's Refreshing Kulukki Sarbath

What Is Coconut Kulukki?

Coconut Kulukki is a refreshing and spicy shaken drink hailing from Kerala. It features tender coconut water, green chillies, lemon juice, and sabja (basil) seeds. Ready in under a few minutes, it offers a balance of sweet, tangy, and spicy flavours. Coconut kulukki makes for an ideal drink to sip during the hot summer months.

Is Coconut Kulukki Healthy?

Absolutely! Coconut juice, the key ingredient in this beverage, is packed with essential nutrients and is also quite hydrating. Moreover, coconut juice is a natural source of electrolytes, which adds to its health factor. Apart from coconut, this drink also contains sabja seeds, which are an excellent source of fibre and plant-based omega-3 fats. While the recipe contains sugar, you can replace it with honey to make it healthier.

How To Make Coconut Kulukki At Home | Coconut Kulukki Recipe

Making coconut kulukki is pretty simple and straightforward. Here are the steps you need to follow:

Start by soaking sabja seeds in water for some time.

Take out fresh juice from a coconut and transfer it to a glass.

Add a green chilli along with black salt, sugar, and a squeeze of lemon juice. Mix well.

Add the soaked sabja seeds to a glass and top it with ice cubes.

Pour the coconut juice over it and give it a good stir.

Serve chilled and enjoy your coconut kulukki!

Watch the full recipe for coconut kulukki below:

Also Read: Love Sherbet? Try This Mango Kulukki Sherbet From Kerala To Beat The Heat

Make this delicious coconut kulukki at home and beat the summer heat the right way!