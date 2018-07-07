Coffee As A Cool Refresher: 5 Easy Recipes To Try This Summer

NDTV Food | Updated: July 07, 2018 10:07 IST
Coffee Recipe 1: Coconut Water Coffee
Wait, don't raise your eyebrows just yet! The combination of coconut water and coffee may sound bizarre at first, but trust us the combination works pretty well together. Coconut water is rich in electrolytes, and so mixing it up with coffee will not only be energizing but it will also have a stimulating effect.
Recipe
Blend the ingredients together and serve it with ice.
Coffee Recipe 2: Coffee Lemonade
This is what happens when nostalgia of childhood meets the responsibility of adulthood.
Two drinks that seems so far apart, yet when you bring them together you have a winner! From its origin in Sweden, it has quickly found its way to the hearts of many across the world.
Recipe
Take the glass of water and squeeze lemon into it. Put sugar and instant coffee in the mix and blend it well. When prepared, serve it with ice.
Coffee Recipe 3: Coffee Lassi
The desi twist to the generic coffee will be a great revolutionary drink for millennials and hipsters alike. Bitter and pungent with a dash of sweet is what makes it stand apart from all other drinks in this lot.
Recipe
Blend the ingredients together and serve it with ice.
Coffee Recipe 4: Thai Iced Coffee
Cinnamon is back in vogue and in this recipe it will change the way you visualise coffee drinking. This delicacy from Thailand has been invented, and re-invented, again and again. This version is another rendition of this already popular drink.
Recipe
Add the cardamom while coffee is being brewed. Let the coffee warm down to room temperature. Add sweetened condensed milk and blend until done. You can vary the amount of condensed milk to coffee depending on your sugar requirements.
Coffee Recipe 5: Coconut/Almond coffee
This one is especially beneficial for people who are lactose intolerant. Instead of plain or skimmed milk, it makes use of alternative options in the form of coconut or almond milk according to one's preference of taste. It is nutrient-rich and very delicious in taste.
Recipe
Blend the ingredients together and serve it with ice.
To make it even healthier, sugar can be replaced with honey or stevia. The amount can also be increased or decreased based on one's taste and preference.
Give these quirky recipes a shot and enjoy coffee in a whole new avatar.