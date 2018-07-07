Coffee As A Cool Refresher: 5 Easy Recipes To Try This Summer

Highlights Refreshing coffee drinks for summer

Easy recipes made with just three ingredients

Requires only instant coffee powder

a glass of cold coffee ? If you are someone who yearns for a little bit of variety, then there's a lot you can experiment with. Your favourite adrenalin boost can be used in a variety of fun ways to create innovative drinks you won't forget in a hurry. Just look around, you've got these ingredients right in your kitchen. Here are a few quirky recipes to get you started:

Coffee Recipe 1: Coconut Water Coffee

Wait, don't raise your eyebrows just yet! The combination of coconut water and coffee may sound bizarre at first, but trust us the combination works pretty well together. Coconut water is rich in electrolytes, and so mixing it up with coffee will not only be energizing but it will also have a stimulating effect.

Recipe

One glass coconut water

2 tablespoon sugar

Half a teaspoon instant coffee

Blend the ingredients together and serve it with ice.

Coffee Recipe 2: Coffee Lemonade

This is what happens when nostalgia of childhood meets the responsibility of adulthood.

Two drinks that seems so far apart, yet when you bring them together you have a winner! From its origin in Sweden, it has quickly found its way to the hearts of many across the world.

Recipe

3 table spoon sugar

Half slice lemon

A teaspoon instant coffee

A glass of cold water

Take the glass of water and squeeze lemon into it. Put sugar and instant coffee in the mix and blend it well. When prepared, serve it with ice.

Coffee Recipe 3: Coffee Lassi

The desi twist to the generic coffee will be a great revolutionary drink for millennials and hipsters alike. Bitter and pungent with a dash of sweet is what makes it stand apart from all other drinks in this lot.

Recipe

5 tablespoon yoghurt

1/2 glass Sweetened water

1/2 teaspoon instant coffee

Blend the ingredients together and serve it with ice.

Coffee Recipe 4: Thai Iced Coffee

Cinnamon is back in vogue and in this recipe it will change the way you visualise coffee drinking. This delicacy from Thailand has been invented, and re-invented, again and again. This version is another rendition of this already popular drink.

Recipe

1 cardamom piece

3 tablespoon sweetened condensed milk

Hot brewed coffee

Add the cardamom while coffee is being brewed. Let the coffee warm down to room temperature. Add sweetened condensed milk and blend until done. You can vary the amount of condensed milk to coffee depending on your sugar requirements.

Coffee lassi

Coffee Recipe 5: Coconut/Almond coffee

This one is especially beneficial for people who are lactose intolerant. Instead of plain or skimmed milk, it makes use of alternative options in the form of coconut or almond milk according to one's preference of taste. It is nutrient-rich and very delicious in taste.

Recipe

2/3rd glass of almond/coconut milk

2 tablespoon sugar

1 teaspoon instant coffee

1/4 glass of water

Blend the ingredients together and serve it with ice.



Almond milk coffee

To make it even healthier, sugar can be replaced with honey or stevia. The amount can also be increased or decreased based on one's taste and preference.

Give these quirky recipes a shot and enjoy coffee in a whole new avatar.