Cooking Tips: How To Make Leftover Pasta Sandwich For A Mouth-Watering Snack

It may be an Italian cuisine, but a bowl of lip-smacking pasta is hard to resist. Pasta has become an indispensable part of our food habit - both ordering in and preparing pasta at home has become a very common phenomenon now-a-days. Other than its classic Italian recipes, we have formulated various Indianised versions of it as per our palate. Every pasta-lover will agree that there's nothing more soothing and heart-warming than a good bowl of pasta! But what do you do with the excess pasta from your last meal? Reheating and having it the next morning for breakfast is one of the most common answers we get.





What if we tell you that there are myriads of ways to spruce up the leftover pasta? Here we bring you one such recipe that will turn your favourite pasta into a new and scrummy treat. It's a simple leftover pasta sandwich or pasta torta. Pasta torta somewhat resembles Italian comfort food -Torta di Pasta, which is an oven baked pasta cake, covered with mozzarella cheese and different pasta sauces (especially the tomato-based ones).





How To Make Leftover Pasta Sandwich:

In this pasta sandwich recipe, we use left over pasta, bell pepper, mushrooms, olives and some spices and condiments for the filling. All we need to do then is, sauté the vegetables with salt and pepper in some olive oil and add the pasta to it and cook till it gets well heated. Now, put some mozzarella cheese and a dollop of the filling in the toasted breads and make a sandwich for yourself.

However, you can tweak the recipe as much as you want. You can add broccoli and corns to the filling. You can also place a poached egg inside the sandwich. What truly gives an edge to the sandwich is the mozzarella cheese (you can also use a simple cheese slice instead)! This recipe can be an ideal snack option to satiate your weird time cravings.





