Watch: Dhaba Restaurant-Special Coorg Chicken Is All About Indulgence; Have You Tried It Yet?

A plate of lip-smacking Coorg chicken can be best enjoyed with naan

Highlights Almost every cuisine has multifarious chicken-based recipes to offer

Coorg chicken recipe is simple and can be cooked in 30 minutes

Coorg chicken can be best enjoyed with naan

What makes chicken such a popular dish among non-vegetarians? The probable answers could be the variety of chicken-based recipes we get around. If you explore a bit, you will find almost every cuisine has multifarious chicken-based recipes to offer. Be it the Bengali chicken kosha or North Indian butter chicken - a rich, flavourful and luscious bowl of chicken is all that we need to put together a lavish meal. It is the ultimate crowd-pleaser in any celebratory feast.





If you are planning to cook chicken today but want to try something unique, then here we have a perfect recipe for you straight from the kitchen of popular Dhaba restaurant - it is called Coorg Chicken.





Here's The Recipe Video Of Dhaba-Special Coorg Chicken:

Also Read: Slurp Alert! Make Spicy Chilli Paneer With Dhaba Restaurant's Exclusive Recipe





This recipe is simple, quick and needs just a few basic kitchen ingredients for preparation. All you need to do is -prepare a feisty gravy with garlic, green chilli, onion, tomato, coriander paste and some Indian masalas and coat the boiled chicken chunks with it. Your plate of amazing Coorg chicken gets ready in just half-an-hour!





Here's A Step-By-Step Recipe Of Dhaba-Special Coorg Chicken:

Prep Time: 15 minutes





Cook Time: 20 minutes





Serves: 2





Ingredients:





250 gm chicken





2 tbsp ginger mince





1 tsp chilli mince





1 tsp red chilli powder





1 tsp cumin powder





3 tbsp onion tomato masala





1 cup coriander paste





Cream as required





Salt to taste





3tbsp Oil





Method:





1. Boil the chicken pieces with turmeric and salt.





2. Heat oil in a pan and add garlic mince and green chilli.





3. Add the onion-tomato masala and coriander paste.





4. Cook for 3-4 mins and then add the chicken.





5. Add salt and coat the chicken pieces well.





6. Add cream and the add the red chilli powder and cumin powder.





7. Cook for 2-3 mins.





8. Serve with naan.





Cooking Tips: To make the coriander paste, add coriander, garlic, green chilli, salt in a grinder and blend into a fine paste.





Happy Cooking!







