Watch: Dhaba Restaurant-Special Coorg Chicken Is All About Indulgence; Have You Tried It Yet?

Somdatta Saha | Updated: July 28, 2020 16:45 IST
What makes chicken such a popular dish among non-vegetarians? The probable answers could be the variety of chicken-based recipes we get around. If you explore a bit, you will find almost every cuisine has multifarious chicken-based recipes to offer. Be it the Bengali chicken kosha or North Indian butter chicken - a rich, flavourful and luscious bowl of chicken is all that we need to put together a lavish meal. It is the ultimate crowd-pleaser in any celebratory feast.
If you are planning to cook chicken today but want to try something unique, then here we have a perfect recipe for you straight from the kitchen of popular Dhaba restaurant - it is called Coorg Chicken.
This recipe is simple, quick and needs just a few basic kitchen ingredients for preparation. All you need to do is -prepare a feisty gravy with garlic, green chilli, onion, tomato, coriander paste and some Indian masalas and coat the boiled chicken chunks with it. Your plate of amazing Coorg chicken gets ready in just half-an-hour!
Prep Time: 15 minutes
Cook Time: 20 minutes
Serves: 2
Ingredients:
250 gm chicken
2 tbsp ginger mince
1 tsp chilli mince
1 tsp red chilli powder
1 tsp cumin powder
3 tbsp onion tomato masala
1 cup coriander paste
Cream as required
Salt to taste
3tbsp Oil
Method:
1. Boil the chicken pieces with turmeric and salt.
2. Heat oil in a pan and add garlic mince and green chilli.
3. Add the onion-tomato masala and coriander paste.
4. Cook for 3-4 mins and then add the chicken.
5. Add salt and coat the chicken pieces well.
6. Add cream and the add the red chilli powder and cumin powder.
7. Cook for 2-3 mins.
8. Serve with naan.
Cooking Tips: To make the coriander paste, add coriander, garlic, green chilli, salt in a grinder and blend into a fine paste.
Happy Cooking!
About Somdatta SahaExplorer- this is what Somdatta likes to call herself. Be it in terms of food, people or places, all she craves for is to know the unknown. A simple aglio olio pasta or daal-chawal and a good movie can make her day.