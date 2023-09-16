Aloo tikki is one of those snacks that we can never say no to. The feeling of biting into a crispy tikki topped with yoghurt, sweet and tangy chutneys, and bhujia is just irresistible and would make anyone drool. Its popularity is evident in the innumerable street vendors selling this tasty snack in every nook and cranny of your city. As the weekend is here, it's the perfect opportunity to treat yourself to this scrumptious snack. But this time, let's give the regular aloo tikki a break and try something different. Here's a Sindhi version of this beloved street food that is perfect to satisfy your weekend cravings.

What Is Sindhi-Style Aloo Tikki?

This Sindhi version of aloo tikki is nothing less than extraordinary. Unlike regular aloo tikki, this one has the added crispness of bread slices. Not just this, it is also stuffed with delectable chana dal stuffing, which gives this tikki an upper hand on the flavour profile. The crispy outer layer perfectly reveals the soft and scrumptious filling inside. It tastes so good that it'll make you forget about regular aloo tikki. You can relish it with simple pudina chutney or even top it with yoghurt or tamarind chutney to enjoy a burst of flavour in your mouth. It makes for an ideal snack to pair with chai and to be enjoyed during the weekends.

Sindhi-Style Aloo Tikki Recipe: How To Make Sindhi-Style Aloo Tikki

To make these tikkis, trim the edges of the bread slices and put them in a bowl. Add some water and let them soak for a minute or two. Now, add the mashed potatoes along with cornflour and salt. Mix well and keep aside. Heat some oil in a pan set on a low-medium flame. Add the chopped ginger, jeera, onion, and green chillies. Saute until the onions turn translucent. Next, add chana dal, garam masala, and salt. Give it a nice mix and cook for 2-3 minutes. Add the coriander leaves and combine well. Turn off the flame. Divide the prepared potato and bread mixture into equal portions. Stuff each with the chana dal mixture and shape it into tikkis. Heat oil in a kadhai and gently slide the tikkis in and deep-fry them until they turn golden brown and crispy. Serve hot and enjoy!

For the complete recipe for Sindhi-style aloo tikki, click here.





Try making this mouth-watering tikki at home this weekend and enjoy it with your loved ones.